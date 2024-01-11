Steal Some Quality Streaming Time with These 6 Great Heist Movies

Heist movies, when they're done right, are among the most instantly satisfying of any film genre. You get to watch all the pieces fall into place as the plan comes together, get to see all the players move to their positions, and then it's showtime, and you spend the final act wondering if everything will work or if the protagonists are doomed. By the end, you've got your answer, and an intricate little web of action and intrigue is laid out before you.

Like we said, it's very satisfying.

RELATED: The Best Sci-fi Movies On Peacock Right Now

If you love heist movies, Peacock is the place to be right now. The NBCUniversal streaming service is packed with classics of the genre, making this the perfect time to piece together a little mini-marathon of great capers. So, if you're up for a weekend of heists, here's what you can watch.

The Best Heist Movies Currently Streaming on Peacock

Hell or High Water (2016)

Written by Yellowstone giant Taylor Sheridan, this modern-day Western follows two brothers (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) as they try to save their family land by robbing banks, laundering the money, and paying off their parents' debts. With a clever Texas Ranger (Jeff Bridges) hot on their trail, the brothers have their backs against the wall, but they're not about to give up, and what happens next makes this flick one of the best heist movies of all time.

Watch it now on Peacock!

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Everyone with even a passing interest in the heist genre knows about Ocean's Eleven, Steven Soderbergh's star-packed remake of the 1960 Rat Pack film of the same name. It's easy to know about this one, because the cast –– led by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts –– is downright stacked. But it's not just about the surface appeal here; everyone, from the cast to the director to the cinematographers and composers, is doing top-level craft work on this film. It's so well-made, so intricately put together, and it all comes with such swagger, that it's impossible to resist.

Watch it now on Peacock!

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

A lot of fans of Ocean's Eleven dismiss Ocean's Twelve, in part because it dares to depart from the Vegas setting of the first movie and try something new. Yes, sometimes the movie does feel like it was made because Clooney, Pitt, and the gang all wanted to hang out in Europe together, but that doesn't diminish the entertainment value. There's a different vibe to this one, sure, but the charm is still there, and the addition of new co-stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Vincent Cassel is wonderful. Plus, Bruce Willis makes one of the best cameos in movie history.

Watch it now on Peacock!

RELATED: Ocean’s Trilogy: Why George Clooney Is Open to One More Heist

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

For the final installment of the Ocean's trilogy, the gang heads back to Vegas to knock over a casino set up by an egomaniacal mogul (Al Pacino) who just has to be taken down for all their sakes. Slick, fun, and often surprisingly emotional, Ocean's Thirteen at times has a "Play the Hits" mentality to it that shows in the final product, but that doesn't take away from just how enjoyable it is to watch.

Watch it now on Peacock!

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Though it's never gotten the love given to the film's that inspired it, there's undeniable fun to be had in Ocean's 8, an Ocean's Eleven spinoff that follows Daniel Ocean's (Clooney) sister Debbie (Sandra Bullock) as she puts together a crew to rob the Met Gala in New York City. The ensemble cast, led by Bullock and Cate Blanchett, is wonderful, and features standout work from Anne Hathaway as an actress who's roped into the con. Throw in the memorable setting and a few Easter eggs for longtime franchise fans, and it's a ball.

Watch it now on Peacock!

Point Break (1991)

OK, so Point Break is only partially a heist movie. Most of the time it's more of a cops and robbers action flick with a little bit of thrillseeking thrown in, but we're counting it here, because... well, there's really never a bad time to watch Point Break. Plus, when the heist part of the movie is really in high gear, it's thrilling to watch the gang known as the Ex Presidents go to work. It's a film that works on a lot of levels, including thrilling caper mode.

Watch it now on Peacock!