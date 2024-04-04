Abigail Uncages The Vampire Ballerina in Bloody New Trailer For Radio Silence Horror Flick

How do you kill an unstoppable vampire ballerina? That is the big question in the second trailer for Radio Silence's new bloodsucking horror flick: Abigail (opening in theaters everywhere April 19; tickets are now on sale right here).

Based on this new round of footage, it looks as though the usual methods of taking out a fanged member of the undead — crucifixes, sunlight, and a good ol' stake through the heart — won't cut the mustard. For some reason, the film's band of would-be kidnappers thought it would be a good idea to trap their monstrous adversary (played by Alisha Weir) in a cage. Rookie mistake!

"If you were trapped with a vampire, your brain would go straight to all the vampire movies and TV shows you'd seen," co-screenwriter Guy Busick (Scream) told Empire for the magazine's May 2024 issue.

"There's this hodgepodge of rules when it comes to vampires: do stakes kill them? Or sunlight? Can they turn to mist? Can they see their reflection? Having the characters reference other vampire movies was a fun way to challenge some of these tropes and call them out," explained Tyler Gillett, who co-directed the film with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

What is Abigail About?

Written by Guy Busick and Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground), the film centers around a group of kidnappers looking to get rich by kidnapping the 12-year-old daughter of a very wealthy man and holding her for ransom. What they don't know, is that in addition to being a fan of ballet, their target also enjoys ripping out throats.

Who Stars in Abigail?

Abigail features the acting talents of Melissa Barrera (Scream), Dan Stevens ( Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), William Catlett (Black Lightning), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), and Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical).

William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, James Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson, and Chad Villella serve as producers. Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher are executive producers.

When Does Abigail Open in Theaters?

Abigail hits the big screen Friday, April 19. Click here to pick up tickets! The film is rated R “for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, pervasive language and brief drug use,” according to the MPAA.

