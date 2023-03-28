'Friday the 13th' star Adrienne King kicks off work on Peacock's 'Crystal Lake'

The star of the original Friday the 13th is back with the franchise thanks to Crystal Lake.

Work on Peacock's much-anticipated Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake, is picking up, and one of the franchise's original stars is gleefully along for the ride.

Adrienne King, who played Final Girl Alice in 1980's Friday the 13th and made a cameo appearance in Friday the 13th Part II the following year, was revealed as a recurring player in the upcoming series back in January. Now, as the Crystal Lake writers room convenes to sketch out what's to come in the series -- created by Hannibal and Pushing Daisies mastermind Bryan Fuller -- King is celebrating her return to the series.

RELATED: Where will Bryan Fuller's Crystal Lake series take Friday the 13th?

Late last week, King posted an update to her Instagram account featuring a photo of her with Fuller, and a brief tease that she's begun meetings with the show's writers to discuss the direction of the story.

"Bryan Fuller, our bloody brilliant Head Counselor/Producer of Crystal Lake, the upcoming series & I had another exciting meeting filling me in on what's in store for us at Camp Blood! Always a joy & can't wait until I'm able share some details," King wrote.

King also shared a photo of her first meeting with the entire Crystal Lake writing team, including Fuller, as well as acclaimed horror author and scholar Tananarive Due, to celebrate the "full circle moments in time" that came from starting work on another story focused on Camp Crystal Lake. The photos don't exactly offer any new details regarding the show's story, but it's worth noting that King did add the Instagram hashtag #Coming2024 to one of the photos, giving us something to look forward to next year.

First announced last October as a collaboration between Fuller, Peacock, and powerhouse studio A24, Crystal Lake is described as an "expanded prequel" to Friday the 13th, digging into the entire series mythology and offering plenty of new opportunities to flesh out the story of Pamela Voorhees, Jason, and the camp itself. Shortly after the series was announced, Fuller clarified its scope, noting that the entire franchise is on the table for exploration.

“We can use everything," he said last year. "We can go to Hell, we can go to space. That's not to say that we will do those things ... although if we do go 10 seasons, I will be lobbying hard to go to space."

Crystal Lake is coming soon to Peacock. In the meantime, if you're looking for more slasher fun on the streaming service, we've got some killer recommendations for you.