Alan Tudyk gives an alien hand thumbs up from set of SYFY’s ‘Resident Alien’ Season 3

Just in case you were wondering how things were going on the set of Resident Alien Season 3, we've got some proof that the latest installment of the SYFY series is coming along just fine. Some of the cast members of the sci-fi mystery show have been posting updates and they seem to be having a great time.

Main star Alan Tudyk — who plays the titular alien who's been posing as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle since arriving on Earth and killing the actual Harry — shared a photo over the weekend of himself flashing a thumbs using a prosthetic alien hand in front of a chair emblazoned with the actor's name. "Only Four Fingers Friday! #tgif," Tudyk captioned the Instagram post.

Season 2 of the show wrapped up in September with Goliath (David Bianchi) — who's a future version of the imposter Harry who traveled back in time to try to fix his mistakes — telling current-day Harry that he shouldn't kill General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) because she could be key to saving the human race.

"[Goliath] a little too late realized, ‘Oh, sh**, I could have used her.’ So the main message he's sending Harry is, ‘Do not kill her because you need her,’" creator, showrunner and executive producer Chris Sheridan told SYFY WIRE previously. "Luckily, Harry got the message in time and did not. So now, we go into Season 3 with Harry deciding he's got to work with his enemy in order for the greater good, which is saving the Earth. So we’ll see more Harry and McCallister working more on the same side in Season 3."

Tudyk's not the only one having fun while shooting the third season. Stars Sara Tomko and Hamilton also offered an insiders' look at what's going on behind the scenes. Hint: it involves ice cream.

Tomko shared a sweet snap on Instagram last week of herself and Hamilton at a Dairy Queen, holding up a pair of cones and sharing a friendly embrace. "Linda makes everything better," Tomko wrote in the anything-but-icy post.

Tomko plays Asta Twelvetrees on the show, who was the first person to learn what Harry really is. Asta had an abusive relationship with her ex-husband Jimmy and gave their daughter Jay up for adoption. Asta's BFF D'Arcy Bloom (Alice Wetterlund) learned about Harry's true identity at the end of Season 2.

"I knew pretty early on that the next person that would know would be D’Arcy because I just felt like that would help the dynamic shift," Sheridan added to SYFY WIRE. "I love how it ended up playing out where D’Arcy finds out. But it's not even that big a thing because the most important thing is she realizes, ‘Oh, that's why Asta’s been lying to me and I understand why she would lie about that. So I don't feel bad about that anymore.’ She's so relieved to now know Asta’s secret that she just [brushes off] the alien thing. It was a very funny dynamic to play, especially to see Harry's reaction to that. Alan played that so brilliantly, being called a dinosaur and being offended ... Now that D’Arcy knows, it just shifts everything going into Season 3. It's a great new energy."

Season 3 of Resident Alien, expected to consist of eight episodes, is set to debut some time later this year.

Get ready for the premiere by streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock.