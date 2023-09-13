Alien Mummies Presented at Mexican UFO Hearing: Extraterrestrial Life or Elaborate Hoax?

Having an alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) move in next door is a surefire way to answer the age-old question: Are we alone in the universe? Barring our own Resident Alien (streaming now on Peacock), those of us in the real world are reduced to arguing about a loose collection of disconnected evidence that never seems to hold up.

The latest exhibit in the ongoing alien debate is a duo of alleged alien mummies recovered from a diatom mine in Peru. The specimens were presented at Mexico’s first congressional UFO hearing.

Ufologist Presents Alleged Alien Mummies at Mexican Congressional Hearing

A diatom mine isn’t quite what you’re probably imagining; there aren’t any pitchforks or caverns involved. Diatoms are any of a number of species of microalgae inhabiting water and soil all over the world. When they die, they leave their mineral-rich shells behind to enrich the dirt. We call that diatomaceous earth and when there’s a whole bunch of it in one place, we sometimes call that a diatom mine.

The presentation was led by ufologist Jamie Maussan who presented the specimens and testified under oath regarding their non-human origin. “These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom mines and were later fossilized,” Maussan testified, via The Independent.

According to Maussan, the Autonomous National University of Mexico tested the bodies to determine their age and genetic composition. Allegedly, they were dated to between 800 and 1,700 years old and contain approximately 30% unknown DNA. Maussan also presented X-rays, ostensibly of the specimens, which experts testified revealed the presence of rare metals in both specimens and “eggs” in one of the specimens.

Despite the pomp and circumstance of a congressional hearing, it’s difficult not to look at the alleged aliens and immediately conclude they are stone carvings (possibly inspired by E.T. by the look of them) and it doesn’t help that this isn’t Maussan’s first time making these kinds of claims. In 2015, he was involved in another alien mummy claim which turned out to be a human child. So, it’s worth meeting Maussan’s claims with at least a little bit of skepticism, even if they do come with the window dressings of authority.

The situation calls to mind a similar hearing recently held by the United States Congress to hear accusations of a long-standing and secret program to recover and reverse engineer downed alien spacecraft. The evidence in that case is even slimmer, comprised only of second-hand accusations and no physical evidence. At least Maussan came with something for show and tell.

The true origin of these strangely familiar three-fingered figures remains to be seen. Not unlike the much anticipated third season of SYFY's Resident Alien. At least when TV sells us a fiction it’s up front about it.

