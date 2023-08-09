Aliens Will Reveal Themselves in 2027, Claims Former CIA Agent

In our stories, intelligent aliens typically interact with us in one of two ways. Either they show up in force to take whatever resources they want from the seemingly defenseless ape people, or they trickle in under the radar to live secret lives among us. SYFY's Resident Alien (streaming now on Peacock!) forges a middle path when the titular alien Harry Vanderspeigle (real name unpronounceable) shows up with the intention of wiping us out, but opts for a quieter life among the people, at least for now.

Are UFOs and Alien Sightings Becoming More Common?

For decades, we’ve been left to imagine what it might be like if and when intelligent aliens finally do come around for a visit. Depending on who you ask, our days of waiting might be coming to a close. Over the last couple of years a few things have happened to bolster interest in the UFO phenomenon and build a general sense that something might be going on.

First, the United States government opened up about reports they’ve received and investigations they’ve conducted. They established a dedicated panel for the study of what they’ve started calling Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). Second, former intelligence officer David Grusch filed a whistleblower report stating he had received testimony from multiple sources regarding the existence of a decades-long UFO recovery and reverse engineering program. He later testified in front of Congress to the same extent. Importantly, he never saw any recovered craft or “non-human biologics” (alien bodies) for himself. Finally, Harvard scientist Avi Loeb claimed to have recovered metal spherules from a potential alien spacecraft.

If you’re paying casual attention to the headlines it might feel as though there’s been a shift in the extraterrestrial tides. These days, the existence of visiting extraterrestrials doesn’t sound so unrealistic. According to former CIA agent John Ramirez, there's a reason for that.

Former CIA Agent Claims Alien Revelation in 2027

After leaving the intelligence community, Ramirez has enjoyed a second career as a UFO aficionado, making the rounds of the podcast circuit to tell the world what he allegedly knows. In February 2023, he gave an interview on Podcast UFO, during which he warned of an oncoming alien revelation in 2027.

According to Ramirez, the recent disclosures, whistleblowers, and underwater discoveries are all part of an intentional narrative to prepare the population for the day the aliens show up; a day he says is only a few years away. Here’s what Ramirez had to say, with minor edits for clarity.

“We’re kind of preparing the U.S. population at least, and by extension the world population, to that reality. That there is a presence here and that we need to explain this presence. Because if they show up and we continue to do what we did before in previous decades, there will be mass panic,” Ramirez said.

The reference to previous decades presumably refers to a policy of denial or coverups surrounding events like Roswell. A policy which has, apparently, been reversed. Ramirez continues, explaining that authorities had no real choice in the matter because aliens have a standing appointment to knock down our door a few years from now.

“In many ways I think the word got out within the government that they’re showing up in 2027 and we better be prepared. I’ve heard 2027 in kind of an official capacity I can’t reveal. I would say people in the government are aware of something happening and that there is limited time, a few more years, to prepare the people,” Ramirez said.

We’re not sure what “kind of an official capacity” is, but we’ll just have to take his word for it. This isn’t the first time Ramirez has made headlines for a claim he made in an interview. In a conversation on the YouTube channel Into the Wyrde with Holly Wood, Ramirez claimed he had an altercation with a reptilian, they fought in the space between his living room and bedroom, and in the morning he had scratches on his body.

In case you’re blissfully unaware, reptilians are an alleged race of humanoid reptiles who, according to some conspiracy circles, are really running the show on Earth. According to Ramirez, however, reptilians aren’t quite what you might think. Instead, they are people with reptilian ancestry, but they look, in Ramirez’s own words “quite human to us.”

We guess you can see reptilians anywhere if they look like any other run of the mill home invader. Ramirez also claims that a number of these non-human (but still kind of human?) races helped us to evolve our way out of the trees. And, so long as your definition of non-human includes Neanderthals and Denisovans then he’s totally right about that. The anthropological record has, unfortunately, not turned up any evidence of reptilians. But, hey, if Ramirez is right, you’ve only got a few years to kill before the aliens show up and settle all of these questions once and for all.

