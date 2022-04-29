All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in May 2022: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan’ & ‘Firestarter’

It looks like May is a time for scares. Oh, and Star Wars.

By Trent Moore
STRANGER THINGS 4 First Look PRESS
Photo: Netflix

We can finally start mapping out our streaming plans for May 2022, and there’s plenty to add to the queue. Whether you’re looking for some throwback 1980’s horror, remakes of 1980’s horror, or just a big ol’ space adventure — we have you covered.

Peacock is set to drop its eagerly anticipated remake of Firestarter, which aims to thread the needle of that freaky horror, sci-fi, superhero-tinged kind of story that Stephen King is so masterful at crafting. If you want more of those Stephen King vibes, Netflix also has the long-awaited (and expensive) return of Stranger Things with the first half of its new season. Paramount Plus also has the launch of its new Star Trek series Strange New Worlds, a throwback to The Original Series vibe.

Not to be outdone, Disney+ has its new family friendly feature Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers, featuring the voice work of Andy Samberg and John Mulaney. It’s the kind of project that seems like it could’ve been a natural fit on the big screen in the old days, but is headed straight to streaming. The Mouse House also has its latest Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, filling in some missing years after the prequel trilogy and the OG Star Wars films.

Check out the highlights below plus the full sci-fi, fantasy and horror rundown.

HIGHLIGHTS

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount Plus) - May 5

The Star Trek franchise is going back to the beginning, with the new prequel series Strange New Worlds picking up with the pre-Kirk crew of the Enterprise as led by Capt. Pike (Anson Mount). The show promises to be a throwback to the one-off adventures of The Original Series era, as opposed to the dense long-form narrative storytelling most big sci-fi shows have adopted in recent years.

Firestarter (Peacock) - May 13

One of Stephen King’s classic tales is coming back to the big screen, with Blumhouse’s fresh spin on Firestarter. The story follows a family trying to protect their daughter after she develops pyrokinesis and comes into the crosshairs of a mysterious government agency that hopes to control her. This new version of the story stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon and Kurtwood Smith. It hits theaters and Peacock on May 13.

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+) - May 20

Expectations were initially mixed and confusing for this live action/CGI hybrid coming straight to Disney+, but all that changed when the first trailer actually dropped. The film stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the iconic chipmunk duo, in a True Hollywood Story-type story about the washed up former Disney stars thrown into one more adventure. It looks loaded with clever twists, classic Disney animation easter eggs and a killer cast.

Stranger Things 4 (Netflix) - May 24

It’s taken a few more years than fans would’ve preferred, but Stranger Things is finally back. The first batch of episodes for Part 4 promises one of the biggest, scariest stories yet in the hit Netflix horror franchise. With only one more season left to wrap up the saga of Hawkins and all the evil in the Upside Down, this season looks to bring the pain. 

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

Disney+ has developed a pretty great cadence of Marvel and Star Wars original series, and the latest flagship property is ready to drop. This Star Wars miniseries picks up after the prequel trilogy and finds Ewan McGregor’s older Obi-Wan thrust into a new mission as he lives out his exile keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker. It also promises the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader — so expectations are sky high.

NETFLIX

May 1
3 Ninjas Kick Back
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Empire State
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
War of the Worlds

May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 5
The Pentaverate

May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16
Blippi's Adventures
Vampire in the Garden

May 18
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

May 19
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

May 20
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

May 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

DISNEY PLUS

May 4
Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett
Moon Knight: Season Finale

May 11
Marvel Studios: Assembled—The Making Of Moon Knight

May 20
Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

May 27
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Episode 101 & 102

PEACOCK

May 1
 Armageddon
The Blues Brothers
 Con Air
Constantine
Creepshow
Dark Waters
 Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
 Disaster Movie
 Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
 Dreamcatcher
Enemy of the State
Flipper
 Independence Day
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave
 Land of the Lost 
Last Knights
Live Free or Die Hard
Madagascar
Man on a Ledge
Midway
 The One
The Peanut Butter Falcon 
Resident Evil
 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
 Resident Evil: Extinction 
Resident Evil: Afterlife
 Resident Evil: Retribution
 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 
Shrek
 Shrek 2
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas 
The Talented Mr. Ripley
 Tombstone 
The Transporter 
Twilight 
The Twilight Saga: New Moon 
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit 
Woody Woodpecker 

May 2
Saw 2
 Saw 3 
Saw 4
 Saw 5
 Saw 6 
Saw 3D

May 3
The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) 

May 4
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) 

May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2
Firestarter (1984) 
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
They Live
Village of the Damned 

May 7
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)  

May 8
WrestleMania Backlash

May 9
American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship Special (NBC)

May 10
 Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) 

May 11
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) 

May 13
Firestarter (2022)

May 14
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC) 

May 17
Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) 

May 18
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 19
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

May 21
 The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC) 

May 31
American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen) 

HBO MAX

May 1
 47 Ronin
 Assassins 
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
 Conan The Barbarian (2011) 
Domino
Eraser 
The Fugitive
 Hard Rain 
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius
 Masters Of The Universe
 Poseidon
 Rugrats Go Wild
 Rugrats In Paris: The Movie 
The Rugrats Movie 
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (Extended Version) 
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Director's Cut)
 Transporter 3 
Underworld
 Underworld: Awakening 
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 
Zathura: A Space Adventure

May 10
 Catwoman: Hunted 
The Matrix Resurrections 
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A 
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

May 13 
Old 

May 15
The Time Traveler's Wife: Series Premiere

May 17
 Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B 

May 23 
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

 May 27
 Blippi Special 
Blippi Visits
 Blippi Wonders 
Blippi: Learn With Blippi 
Ghost - Season 1
 Ghost - Season 2

PARAMOUNT PLUS

May 2
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Mission: Impossible 
Mission: Impossible II
 Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Shaft
Short Circuit
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
The Addams Family
The Fifth Element
The Mechanic
The Poseidon Adventure
War of the Worlds

May 5
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Series Premiere

HULU

May 1
 A Beautiful Mind (2001)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
The A-Team (2010)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Escape From Pretoria (2020)
Hot Fuzz (2007) - 15th Anniversary
 The Karate Kid (2010)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Open Season 2 (2009)
Pleasantville (1998)
Resident Evil (2002) - 20th Anniversary
 Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) - 15th Anniversary
 Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - 10th Anniversary
 Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002) - 20th Anniversary 
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)
 Superhero Movie (2008)
Taken (2009)
The Wolfman (2010)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)     

May 5 
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original) 

May 18
 Demons: Complete Series (Sony) 
Helix: Complete Series (Sony) 

May 23
  My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation) 

May 29 
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation) 

AMAZON PRIME

May 1
Independence Day (1996)
 Enemy of the State (1998) 
Taken (2008) 
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) 
Hitman (2007) 
Red Tails (2012) 
Tooth Fairy 2 (2012) 
Europa Report (2013)
 Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) 
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) 
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
 The Woods (2006) 
Crank (2006) 
Shrek (2001) 
Shrek 2 (2004) 
Battleship (2012) 
Field Of Dreams (1989) 
Blue Clues S1 (1999)

May 20
Night Sky

APPLE TV PLUS

New episodes of Elizabeth Moss’ time-twisting thriller Shining Girls will continue rolling out through the month of May. There’s also Jon Favreau’s docs-series Prehistoric Planet, which will debut on May 23.

