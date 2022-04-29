All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in May 2022: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan’ & ‘Firestarter’

It looks like May is a time for scares. Oh, and Star Wars.

We can finally start mapping out our streaming plans for May 2022, and there’s plenty to add to the queue. Whether you’re looking for some throwback 1980’s horror, remakes of 1980’s horror, or just a big ol’ space adventure — we have you covered.

Peacock is set to drop its eagerly anticipated remake of Firestarter, which aims to thread the needle of that freaky horror, sci-fi, superhero-tinged kind of story that Stephen King is so masterful at crafting. If you want more of those Stephen King vibes, Netflix also has the long-awaited (and expensive) return of Stranger Things with the first half of its new season. Paramount Plus also has the launch of its new Star Trek series Strange New Worlds, a throwback to The Original Series vibe.

Not to be outdone, Disney+ has its new family friendly feature Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers, featuring the voice work of Andy Samberg and John Mulaney. It’s the kind of project that seems like it could’ve been a natural fit on the big screen in the old days, but is headed straight to streaming. The Mouse House also has its latest Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, filling in some missing years after the prequel trilogy and the OG Star Wars films.

Check out the highlights below plus the full sci-fi, fantasy and horror rundown.

HIGHLIGHTS

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount Plus) - May 5

The Star Trek franchise is going back to the beginning, with the new prequel series Strange New Worlds picking up with the pre-Kirk crew of the Enterprise as led by Capt. Pike (Anson Mount). The show promises to be a throwback to the one-off adventures of The Original Series era, as opposed to the dense long-form narrative storytelling most big sci-fi shows have adopted in recent years.

Firestarter (Peacock) - May 13

One of Stephen King’s classic tales is coming back to the big screen, with Blumhouse’s fresh spin on Firestarter. The story follows a family trying to protect their daughter after she develops pyrokinesis and comes into the crosshairs of a mysterious government agency that hopes to control her. This new version of the story stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon and Kurtwood Smith. It hits theaters and Peacock on May 13.

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+) - May 20

Expectations were initially mixed and confusing for this live action/CGI hybrid coming straight to Disney+, but all that changed when the first trailer actually dropped. The film stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the iconic chipmunk duo, in a True Hollywood Story-type story about the washed up former Disney stars thrown into one more adventure. It looks loaded with clever twists, classic Disney animation easter eggs and a killer cast.

Stranger Things 4 (Netflix) - May 24

It’s taken a few more years than fans would’ve preferred, but Stranger Things is finally back. The first batch of episodes for Part 4 promises one of the biggest, scariest stories yet in the hit Netflix horror franchise. With only one more season left to wrap up the saga of Hawkins and all the evil in the Upside Down, this season looks to bring the pain.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

Disney+ has developed a pretty great cadence of Marvel and Star Wars original series, and the latest flagship property is ready to drop. This Star Wars miniseries picks up after the prequel trilogy and finds Ewan McGregor’s older Obi-Wan thrust into a new mission as he lives out his exile keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker. It also promises the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader — so expectations are sky high.

NETFLIX

May 1

3 Ninjas Kick Back

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Empire State

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

War of the Worlds

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 5

The Pentaverate

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi's Adventures

Vampire in the Garden

May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

May 19

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

May 20

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

DISNEY PLUS

May 4

Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett

Moon Knight: Season Finale

May 11

Marvel Studios: Assembled—The Making Of Moon Knight

May 20

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Episode 101 & 102

PEACOCK

May 1

Armageddon

The Blues Brothers

Con Air

Constantine

Creepshow

Dark Waters

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Disaster Movie

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Dreamcatcher

Enemy of the State

Flipper

Independence Day

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave

Land of the Lost

Last Knights

Live Free or Die Hard

Madagascar

Man on a Ledge

Midway

The One

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tombstone

The Transporter

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker



May 2

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw 3D

May 3

The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 4

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2

Firestarter (1984)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

They Live

Village of the Damned

May 7

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)



May 8

WrestleMania Backlash

May 9

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship Special (NBC)



May 10

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 11

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 13

Firestarter (2022)

May 14

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)

May 17

Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 18

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)



May 19

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

May 21

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 31

American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)

HBO MAX

May 1

47 Ronin

Assassins

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Domino

Eraser

The Fugitive

Hard Rain

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius

Masters Of The Universe

Poseidon

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (Extended Version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Director's Cut)

Transporter 3

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura: A Space Adventure

May 10

Catwoman: Hunted

The Matrix Resurrections

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

May 13

Old



May 15

The Time Traveler's Wife: Series Premiere

May 17

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B



May 23

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B



May 27

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost - Season 1

Ghost - Season 2

PARAMOUNT PLUS

May 2

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Shaft

Short Circuit

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

The Addams Family

The Fifth Element

The Mechanic

The Poseidon Adventure

War of the Worlds

May 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Series Premiere

HULU

May 1

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The A-Team (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Hot Fuzz (2007) - 15th Anniversary

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Pleasantville (1998)

Resident Evil (2002) - 20th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) - 15th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - 10th Anniversary

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002) - 20th Anniversary

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Taken (2009)

The Wolfman (2010)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)



May 18

Demons: Complete Series (Sony)

Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

May 23

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

AMAZON PRIME

May 1

Independence Day (1996)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Europa Report (2013)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

The Woods (2006)

Crank (2006)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

May 20

Night Sky

APPLE TV PLUS

New episodes of Elizabeth Moss’ time-twisting thriller Shining Girls will continue rolling out through the month of May. There’s also Jon Favreau’s docs-series Prehistoric Planet, which will debut on May 23.



