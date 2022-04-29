Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in May 2022: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan’ & ‘Firestarter’
It looks like May is a time for scares. Oh, and Star Wars.
We can finally start mapping out our streaming plans for May 2022, and there’s plenty to add to the queue. Whether you’re looking for some throwback 1980’s horror, remakes of 1980’s horror, or just a big ol’ space adventure — we have you covered.
Peacock is set to drop its eagerly anticipated remake of Firestarter, which aims to thread the needle of that freaky horror, sci-fi, superhero-tinged kind of story that Stephen King is so masterful at crafting. If you want more of those Stephen King vibes, Netflix also has the long-awaited (and expensive) return of Stranger Things with the first half of its new season. Paramount Plus also has the launch of its new Star Trek series Strange New Worlds, a throwback to The Original Series vibe.
Not to be outdone, Disney+ has its new family friendly feature Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers, featuring the voice work of Andy Samberg and John Mulaney. It’s the kind of project that seems like it could’ve been a natural fit on the big screen in the old days, but is headed straight to streaming. The Mouse House also has its latest Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, filling in some missing years after the prequel trilogy and the OG Star Wars films.
Check out the highlights below plus the full sci-fi, fantasy and horror rundown.
HIGHLIGHTS
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount Plus) - May 5
The Star Trek franchise is going back to the beginning, with the new prequel series Strange New Worlds picking up with the pre-Kirk crew of the Enterprise as led by Capt. Pike (Anson Mount). The show promises to be a throwback to the one-off adventures of The Original Series era, as opposed to the dense long-form narrative storytelling most big sci-fi shows have adopted in recent years.
Firestarter (Peacock) - May 13
One of Stephen King’s classic tales is coming back to the big screen, with Blumhouse’s fresh spin on Firestarter. The story follows a family trying to protect their daughter after she develops pyrokinesis and comes into the crosshairs of a mysterious government agency that hopes to control her. This new version of the story stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon and Kurtwood Smith. It hits theaters and Peacock on May 13.
Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+) - May 20
Expectations were initially mixed and confusing for this live action/CGI hybrid coming straight to Disney+, but all that changed when the first trailer actually dropped. The film stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the iconic chipmunk duo, in a True Hollywood Story-type story about the washed up former Disney stars thrown into one more adventure. It looks loaded with clever twists, classic Disney animation easter eggs and a killer cast.
Stranger Things 4 (Netflix) - May 24
It’s taken a few more years than fans would’ve preferred, but Stranger Things is finally back. The first batch of episodes for Part 4 promises one of the biggest, scariest stories yet in the hit Netflix horror franchise. With only one more season left to wrap up the saga of Hawkins and all the evil in the Upside Down, this season looks to bring the pain.
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27
Disney+ has developed a pretty great cadence of Marvel and Star Wars original series, and the latest flagship property is ready to drop. This Star Wars miniseries picks up after the prequel trilogy and finds Ewan McGregor’s older Obi-Wan thrust into a new mission as he lives out his exile keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker. It also promises the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader — so expectations are sky high.
NETFLIX
May 1
3 Ninjas Kick Back
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Empire State
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
War of the Worlds
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
May 5
The Pentaverate
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi's Adventures
Vampire in the Garden
May 18
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
May 19
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
May 20
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
May 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
DISNEY PLUS
May 4
Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett
Moon Knight: Season Finale
May 11
Marvel Studios: Assembled—The Making Of Moon Knight
May 20
Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)
May 27
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Episode 101 & 102
PEACOCK
May 1
Armageddon
The Blues Brothers
Con Air
Constantine
Creepshow
Dark Waters
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Disaster Movie
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Dreamcatcher
Enemy of the State
Flipper
Independence Day
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave
Land of the Lost
Last Knights
Live Free or Die Hard
Madagascar
Man on a Ledge
Midway
The One
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Retribution
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tombstone
The Transporter
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
May 2
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw 3D
May 3
The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 4
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2
Firestarter (1984)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
They Live
Village of the Damned
May 7
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
May 8
WrestleMania Backlash
May 9
American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship Special (NBC)
May 10
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 11
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 13
Firestarter (2022)
May 14
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)
May 17
Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 18
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 19
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
May 21
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 31
American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)
HBO MAX
May 1
47 Ronin
Assassins
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Domino
Eraser
The Fugitive
Hard Rain
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius
Masters Of The Universe
Poseidon
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie
The Rugrats Movie
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (Extended Version)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Director's Cut)
Transporter 3
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura: A Space Adventure
May 10
Catwoman: Hunted
The Matrix Resurrections
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
May 13
Old
May 15
The Time Traveler's Wife: Series Premiere
May 17
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
May 23
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
May 27
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn With Blippi
Ghost - Season 1
Ghost - Season 2
PARAMOUNT PLUS
May 2
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Shaft
Short Circuit
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
The Addams Family
The Fifth Element
The Mechanic
The Poseidon Adventure
War of the Worlds
May 5
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Series Premiere
HULU
May 1
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
The A-Team (2010)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Escape From Pretoria (2020)
Hot Fuzz (2007) - 15th Anniversary
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Open Season 2 (2009)
Pleasantville (1998)
Resident Evil (2002) - 20th Anniversary
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) - 15th Anniversary
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - 10th Anniversary
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002) - 20th Anniversary
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)
Superhero Movie (2008)
Taken (2009)
The Wolfman (2010)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
May 18
Demons: Complete Series (Sony)
Helix: Complete Series (Sony)
May 23
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
May 29
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
AMAZON PRIME
May 1
Independence Day (1996)
Enemy of the State (1998)
Taken (2008)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Hitman (2007)
Red Tails (2012)
Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
Europa Report (2013)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
The Woods (2006)
Crank (2006)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Battleship (2012)
Field Of Dreams (1989)
Blue Clues S1 (1999)
May 20
Night Sky
APPLE TV PLUS
New episodes of Elizabeth Moss’ time-twisting thriller Shining Girls will continue rolling out through the month of May. There’s also Jon Favreau’s docs-series Prehistoric Planet, which will debut on May 23.