Original 'The Walking Dead' spinoff 'Fear the Walking Dead' ending after Season 8 on AMC

Aaaaand, another long-running AMC property bites the dust.

The network announced today that its very first Walking Dead spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, will officially conclude after the show's upcoming eighth season, which is slated to premiere in May. In terms of plot, the final 12 episodes finds Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dixons) teaming up to rescue the former's daughter, Mo, from the clutches of PADRE.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said in a statement.

TWD brand manager Scott M. Gimple promised that Season 8 would be "one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER."

Check out a first look clip below:

Thankfully, we won't have to go too long without zombified content, as three more spinoff projects (all of them based on the main series) are coming down the pipeline. The Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-fronted The Walking Dead: Dead City will bow in June, while the Norman Reedus-led The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is penciled in for late 2023. The Rick and Michonne adventure on AMC+ with Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will enter production this year and be released sometime in 2024.

“This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers," McDermott continued. "Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

"Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other…Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead," Gimple teased. "And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!"

The eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead debuts on AMC Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m. EST. It will be broken up into two, six-episode chunks.

Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades co-star. Fear, which began life as a prequel before catching up to the main continuity, is executive produced by Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 Photo: AMC Networks

