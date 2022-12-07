Spellbinding 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' trailer finds Alexandra Daddario confronting her powers

Do you remember when Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire first put a spell on you? Perhaps you've been a fan of Louis and Lestat since way back in 1976, and have remained nothing but satisfied, particularly with AMC's new series that just wrapped its first season. But of course, Rice created many other enchanting worlds, like in her 1990-1994 bestselling trilogy, the Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which is about to debut in live action as the next series in AMC's burgeoning "Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

If you're inclined to be so macabre-minded, behold the spellbinding new official trailer below for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as an astutely intuitive neurosurgeon who starts to learn some darkly illuminating family history, namely that she's the unlikely heir to a family of witches. So yeah, that'll take some getting used to.

CHECK IT OUT:

"An exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions," the 8-episode series focuses on Daddario's Dr. Rowan Fielding, who upon discovering such a unique family history, then has to get used to not just the idea of being a witch, but also the vast power that comes with it. And there's also a "sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations," per the synopsis. Oh, and she also may be the pinnacle power of her witchy line.

At this summer's AMC Television Critics Association virtual press tour panel for the series, AMC's Anne Rice universe executive producer, Mark Johnson, told reporters (including SYFY WIRE) that while the two series will only be tangentially connected in their first seasons, there are some nods to Interview with the Vampire: "Some are fun, some are deliberate, and some are almost Easter eggs."

But Johnson made it clear that Mayfair Witches -- co-starring Harry Hamlin (Cortland Mayfair), Tongayi Chirisa (Ciprien Grieve), and Jack Huston (Lasher) -- "is very much its own project and its own series."

You can see what he means Jan. 8, 2023, when Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches debuts on AMC+ and AMC.

