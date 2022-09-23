Anthony Mackie has one major goal in mind for 'Captain America: New World Order'

The actor is looking to outdo the most iconic action sequence in The Winter Soldier.

On your left! Steve Rogers may be gone, but his friendly rivalry with Sam Wilson is very much alive and well. Recently catching up with E! News, Anthony Mackie engaged in a bit of light conversation about the fourth Captain America film — officially subtitled New World Order — and how he'd like to one-up the previous Star-Spangled hero.

"I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans' fight scene in the elevator," the actor said, referring to the iconic action sequence featured in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. "When he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a badass scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, ‘That's crazy.' So I just want a fight scene that rivals that."

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) has been tapped to direct New World Order, which boasts screenplay from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writers, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Marvel Studios made a slew of fresh casting announcements for the project at D23 Expo earlier this month.

In addition to Mackie, the film will also feature the return of Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres, primed to become the next Falcon), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley, the first Black super-soldier), and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns — aka The Leader — who hasn't been seen in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk. Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress Shira Haas (Unorthodox) will step into the role of Sabra, an Israeli superhero/mutant/Mossad agent created by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema in the early 1980s.

Plot details are non-existent right now, though producer Nate Moore did promise that the movie will put Sam "through the wringer."

"He's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing because, to me, this new Cap is Rocky," he remarked last fall. "He's gonna be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super-soldier, he's not a 100-years-old [and] he doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly — kind of without support — 'I'm the new Captain America.' What happens next, I think, is fascinating because he's a guy. He's the guy with wings and shield, but he is a guy, so we're gonna put him through the wringer and make him earn it and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything-ed. What makes somebody Captain America? Because I'm gonna argue it's not being a super-soldier and I think we're gonna prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to hit theaters everywhere on May 3, 2024.

Looking for more action with Mackie at the center? The actor is currently in production on Peacock's Twisted Metal series, which is expected to debut in 2023.