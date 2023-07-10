Anthony Mackie Takes Us On NSFW Tour of Twisted Metal's Post-Apocalypse in Full Trailer For Peacock Series

Anthony Mackie puts the pedal to the metal as a motor-mouthed motorist navigating an irreverent, post-apocalyptic wasteland in the official red-band trailer for Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series. Showrun and executive-produced by Michael Jonathan Smith (an alum of Cobra Kai), the hotly-anticipated adaptation project adapts the beloved PlayStation video game franchise defined by its vehicular carnage.

Two decades after civilization fell, an amnesiac delivery driver — or "milkman" — named John Doe (Mackie) travels the Divided States of America in a souped-up Subaru, dropping off important supplies to major cities that have walled themselves off from bloodthirsty criminals and marauders.

Hoping to find a true sense of belonging after years of solitude, John accepts a job from the enigmatic leader of New San Francisco, Raven (guest star Neve Campbell), to procure a mysterious parcel halfway across the country.

While on his epic road trip, the milkman crosses paths with reticent car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), hard-nosed lawman Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church), and a sociopathic clown behind the wheel of an ice cream truck. The fan favorite character of Sweet Tooth is physically portrayed by wrestler Samoa Joe and voiced by Arrested Development's Will Arnett.

Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. guest star throughout the first 10 episodes, which drive onto Peacock Thursday, July 27.

Watch the official trailer for Peacock's Twisted Metal series below:

The use of DMX's "Party Up" alludes to the fact that the show takes place in a reality where society collapsed around 2002, meaning you can expect plenty of other nostalgic needle drops from the '90s and early aughts.

"They were all agreed upon and added in later," Mackie told Rolling Stone last month. "But I will say now if we were to put together a four-disc — I don’t even know if they make CDs anymore — if we were to put together a four-CD soundtrack of all the songs that we put together to vote on? That would be a kick-ass soundtrack."

Mackie and Arnett serve as executive producers alongside Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst. Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show) directed multiple episodes. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) are the co-producing studios.

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal (each clocking in at around 30 minutes apiece) hit Peacock Thursday, July 27.

