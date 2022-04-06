Apple sci-fi thriller ‘Constellation’ blasts off with Jonathan Banks & Noomi Rapace on board

The series is heading to Apple TV+ and is billed as a sci-fi psychological thriller.

Apple TV+ has officially greenlit the sci-fi drama Constellation, and actors Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) are on board to star.

According to Deadline, Rapace will play an astronaut named Jo who returns to Earth and realizes that parts of her life are simply missing. The series is set to be an action-packed, conspiracy-driven thriller that also delves into the dark side of the human psyche.

Sounds like some light fare!

Prior to being cast in Constellation, Rapace had a starring role in the second season of Prime Video's Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and also had parts in You Won’t Be Alone, Lamb, and What Happened to Monday.

Banks’ character is a physicist named Henry, whose discovered something that Jo is keeping secret at the International Space Station. Banks is arguably best known for playing badass Mike Ehrmantraut on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He’s also had roles on Community and F is for Family.

Constellation was created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds). Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, Shining Girls) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes. Other executive producers are David Tanner (Small Axe), Tracey Scoffield (Small Axe), Caroline Benjo (No Man’s Land), Simon Arnal (No Man’s Land), Carole Scotta (No Man’s Land), Justin Thomson (Liaison), Rebecca Hobbs (Shining Girls) and Jahan Lopes.

No news yet on when the show will go into production, much less make its way onto Apple TV+.