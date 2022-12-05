The truth will come out in trailer for final season of M. Night Shyamalan horror series 'Servant'

In 2019, creator Tony Basgallop and producer/director M. Night Shyamalan debuted a mysterious new series about a nanny who arrives at a couple's home to find a doll standing in for their dead son. Now, three years and countless twists and turns later, Servant is about to come to an end, and the truth is finally going to come out.

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for Servant's fourth and final season, a little more than a month ahead of the season premiere on the streaming service, and it's full of tantalizing glimpses at what's to come. We've known since the beginning of the series that Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) is gifted with strange and constantly shifting powers, powers that have seemed to be growing exponentially throughout Season 3. We also know that what happens in Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean's (Toby Kebbell) house on a day-to-day basis seems to depend on Leanne's mood. If she's pleased, everyone thrives. If she's not pleased, the house slips deeper into rot and ruin, as evidenced by the disastrous fall at the end of the Season 3 finale.

Now, as Season 4 dawns, Leanne's "Uncle George" (Boris McGiver) is back, and he's promising to finally reveal the truth of what Leanne is, what her powers are, and how to stop it all. But if the footage we just saw is any indication, it will be far from easy. The decay at the home is growing deeper, seeping into the entire city around it, while Dorothy and Sean struggle to keep some kind of control over the fate of their son. As for Leanne, she seems to be enjoying the whole thing, and admits she's changed quite a lot since we first met her back in 2019.

Check out the trailer below:

Looking back on what's already happened in 30 episodes of Servant, it's amazing how well the show has held up in its quest to preserve its central mystery. What Leanne is and how she can do the things she does is still very much a mystery, but the drama surrounding the household since her arrival has provided more than enough tension to sustain the story. It's one of the best genre shows on TV right now, and if you haven't had the chance to catch up just yet, you should make the time.

Servant returns Jan. 13 on Apple TV+.

Looking for more M. Night Shyamalan thrills? Keep an eye out for Knock at the Cabin, the director's upcoming Universal Pictures thriller set to open in February, 2023.