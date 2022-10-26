M. Night Shyamalan prepares for the end with tense teaser for 'Servant's final season

Over the past three years, the Apple TV+ supernatural thriller series Servant has become one of the most intriguing genre shows out there, a tense mix of family drama, black comedy, and a still-emerging mystery with no shortage of twists, turns, and surprises. Now, the end is almost here, and Apple is celebrating with the first teaser for the fourth and final season.

In typical Servant fashion, the teaser doesn't give away very much about what we can expect from season four of the series, which was created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced and partially directed by M. Night Shyamalan. What it does do, though, is give us a kind of overarching tour of the story so far, beginning with the creepy setup in which a live-in babysitter named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) arrived at the home of her next job and met Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell). By all outward appearances, the Turners are a comfortable upper-class family living in beautiful Philadelphia home, but things are very wrong in this house. Dorothy is still reeling after the sudden death of their infant, kept stable only by the appearance of a lifelike doll that resembles the boy. Then Leanne brings the baby back to life, and we're off to the races.

What follows are three seasons of absolute mayhem as the Turners struggle to understand Leanne's strange supernatural powers, powers which she doesn't seem to fully understand herself, and her connection to a strange cult-like group which frequently warns the Turners that Leanne is not what she seems. At the tail end of the teaser below, we get our first look at footage from Season 4, and two things are very clear: The rot under the Turner house is spreading, and Leanne is more powerful than she's ever been before.

Debuting on Apple TV+ in the fall of 2019, Servant has been one of TV's most consistent and strange genre series in the years since, and soon we'll get to see how the creative team wraps it all up. As always with this show, it's tough to predict exactly where things will go, but we know one thing for sure: It'll be unforgettable.

Servant returns Jan. 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

