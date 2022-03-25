Nickelodeon renews 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' reboot for third season

Submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society: The Tale of the Television Renewal. OoOoOoOo, spooky! Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot will return in a third season, the kid-friendly network announced this week.

Officially subtitled Ghost Island, the four-episode season is said to feature "all-new members of the Midnight Society, as they gather around the campfire to share another spooky story," reads the synopsis. This particular tale (guaranteed to raise the hairs on the back of your neck) revolves around a seemingly idyllic summer vacation resort, where something sinister starts haunting the guests.

Deadline confirmed the fresh cast members as Kayla (Telci Huynh); Max (Conor Sherry), Leo (Luca Padovan), Summer (Dior Goodjohn), and Ferris (Chance Hurstfield). Julian Curtis rounds out the ensemble as Stanley Crane, the hotel's shady manager.

“We didn’t stop doing everything we could these last two years to keep moving forward with this beloved brand and strong business, and to make sure we were giving kids and families the very best stories and most relatable characters during such a hard period of uncertainty," Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, said in a statement.

Nickelodeon also ordered a 14th season of SpongeBob SquarePants (the most-watched kids' show for 20 consecutive years) as it plans to debut new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show (the latter was recently picked up for a sophomore season). In addition, three "character-driven" SpongeBob film projects are currently in development for Paramount+ with the first one slated to drop sometime next year. A fourth Bikini Bottom-inspired title is being reserved for theaters.

Robbins continued: “As consumer behaviors and the family dynamic shifted, we went all in on meeting kids on every platform they’re embracing, especially streaming on Paramount+, where our considerable library and originals like Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, Star Trek: Prodigy and Big Nate drive significant audiences to the platform. At the same time, we’ve kept a strong focus on linear, where longstanding favorites like Danger Force and new hits like The Patrick Star Show have kept us owning the top shows and the overall kids 2-11 space for nine years and counting.”

Fans of The Last Airbender universe can look forward to a second season of Avatar: Braving the Elements, the official companion podcast for Avatar and The Legend of Korra. The show is co-hosted by Janet Varney (voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (voice of Prince Zuko).