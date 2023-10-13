This is Heavy, Doc! Back to the Future Returning to Theaters This Month for 2 Days Only

Whoa, this is heavy, Doc. To celebrate Back to the Future Day this, Universal Pictures and Fathom Events are gunning the ol' DeLorean to 88 miles per hour by bringing the 1985 time travel classic back to theaters across the country. While the exclusive screenings were only meant to take place next Saturday (October 21), "an overwhelming fan response" prompted an additional date of October 25.

In addition to the film itself, the showings will also feature a number of "lost audition tapes" showing rare footage of Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, and other actors who tried out for the seminal sci-fi movie.

Spoiler alert: they didn't make the cut. And even after production got underway, director Robert Zemeckis & Co. made the difficult choice to recast the role of temporally displaced teenager Marty McFly, replacing Eric Stoltz with Family Ties star Michael J. Fox. The rest, as they say, is history and in the case of Back to the Future, history is everything.

"All I had to do was just react," Fox said last year at New York Comic Con while reminiscing about the days spent sharing the set with co-star Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown). "Just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant. That was the whole thing: be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it ... It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day."

"The chemistry was there from the first scene we had, it was alive, and it remained that way for three movies," added Lloyd. "It hasn't gone away, by the way."

How to watch Back to the Future on the big screen

Interested parties can nab tickets (which are thankfully more plentiful than canisters of precious plutonium) at the Fathom Events website — right here! Unlike Huey Lewis and the News, though, you will need money or a credit card to ride this particular train.

Beyond the Fathom Event screenings, fans can get their flux capacitor fix at Universal Orlando with a state-of-the-art escape room and at New York's Adelphi Theatre, current home to the acclaimed Back to the Future musical (written by the franchise's co-creator, Bob Gale).

If you can't make it to the theater, don't worry. The complete Back to the Future trilogy is now streaming on Peacock.