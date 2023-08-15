See the Original 4 Back to the Future Stars Reunite in Sweet New Reunion Photo

The four leads of Back to the Future are still out there time traveling to conventions near you.

Last fall, Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox staged a mini-Back to the Future reunion at New York Comic Con, where they discussed the film trilogy's impact over the last 38 years and counting. We didn't necessarily know it at the time, but that reunion actually touched off a string of reunions involving not just two, but all four of the original Back to the Future leads. Over the weekend, the original stars did it all over again, and it was just as touching as it's been all year.

This week, Lloyd shared a sweet selfie photo to social media in which he's posing not just with Fox, but with fellow BTTF stars Lea Thompson (Lorraine) and Tom Wilson (Biff) during a break in an appearance at Fan Expo Chicago over the weekend. The photo marked the latest in what's become a string of convention season touring dates for the cast, during which they've appeared on panels together and, of course, posed for photo ops with fans eager to get up close and personal with the stars of a sci-fi-comedy landmark.

Check out the Back to the Future Reunion at Fan Expo Chicago

Can we get 88k likes? The past says so… pic.twitter.com/yKTWOD18i2 — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) August 14, 2023

RELATED: Were Back to the Future and Goonies Set on the Same Day?

Following Fox and Lloyd's reunion at NYCC last fall, the Back to the Future cast once again assembled back in February at Fan Expo Portland, starting a chain of appearances that's been running for the last six months. Other stops included a reunion panel at Fan Expo Philadelphia –– where Fox suffered a Parkinson's-related fall and quickly recovered –– and appearances at the red carpet Broadway opening of Back to the Future: The Musical. The increased visibility of the musical production –– shepherded in part by original director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale –– has meant an uptick franchise interest over the last year, as has Fox's Apple TV+ original documentary, Still, which documents his career and decades-long struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Now, the stars have capped off the summer with Fan Expo Chicago. Will more appearances follow? We don't know, but it's always nice to see the gang getting back together.

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy is available now from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.