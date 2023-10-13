Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
The Best Cosplay from Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023
Just wait until you see the Tim Curry cosplayer at NYCC 2023. It's gonna blow your mind.
Cosplay attendees of New York Comic Con 2023 showed no signs of slowing down Friday as the annual pop culture assembly entered its second day of all things geek.
Fans scattered across the sprawling Javits Center showed their love for recent additions to the onscreen comic book canon like the MCU's version of Namor the Sub-Mariner (played by Tenoch Huerta in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Jason Schwartzman's Spot (featured as one of the main antagonists in in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse).
Another individual got super creative by mixing two of Tim Curry's most famous performances: Frank-N-Furter (The Rocky Picture Horror Show) and Pennywise the Clown (the IT miniseries from 1990).
Check out the best cosplay from Day 2 of NYCC 2023
