Just wait until you see the Tim Curry cosplayer at NYCC 2023. It's gonna blow your mind.

The Best Cosplay from Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023

Cosplay attendees of New York Comic Con 2023 showed no signs of slowing down Friday as the annual pop culture assembly entered its second day of all things geek.

Fans scattered across the sprawling Javits Center showed their love for recent additions to the onscreen comic book canon like the MCU's version of Namor the Sub-Mariner (played by Tenoch Huerta in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Jason Schwartzman's Spot (featured as one of the main antagonists in in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse).

Another individual got super creative by mixing two of Tim Curry's most famous performances: Frank-N-Furter (The Rocky Picture Horror Show) and Pennywise the Clown (the IT miniseries from 1990).

Check out the best cosplay from Day 2 of NYCC 2023

A cosplayer posing as Namor the Submariner attends New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2 at Javits Center on October 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer posing as Scarecrow attends New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2 at Javits Center on October 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer posing as Pennywise from IT attends New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2 at Javits Center on October 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPop

Cosplayers posing as Genshin Impact characters attend New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2 at Javits Center on October 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer posing as The Spot from "Across the Spider-Verse" attends New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2 at Javits Center on October 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer posing as Charon from Hades attends New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2 at Javits Center on October 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

