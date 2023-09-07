What’s coming to New York Comic Con 2023? Chucky, Blumhouse, Five Nights at Freddy’s & More!

Fall is fast approaching, which means it's almost time for another New York Comic Con!

ReedPop has announced the first wave of programming for this year's edition of the annual pop culture gathering, which is set to take place at Manhattan's Javitz Center between October 12-15. SYFY, USA Network, Universal Pictures, and Blumhouse will all be present at the 4-day convention with panels for Season 3 of Chucky and the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's movie.

Celebrity guest stars confirmed for NYCC 2023 include: Chris Evans, Ewan McGregor, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry, John Carpenter, Shameik Moore, Rachel Smythe, Chris Claremont, Jeff Smith, Rick Remender, Jorge Jiménez, Greg Capullo, Scott Snyder, Tom Taylor, Cassandra Clare, and more.

New York Comic Con 2023 schedule

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are ET**

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Hulu’s Futurama Screening & Panel with Creatives Behind The Show:

The beloved sci-fi, animated series Futurama triumphantly returned to Hulu with all new-episodes after a brief ten-year hiatus. Celebrate with a room full of Futurama fans as we screen the season finale episode and get a sneak peek at Season 12, followed by a panel with the creatives behind the show.

4:15 p.m., Main Stage

Max Presents: Scavengers Reign:

Join Max Original Animation for an expansive conversation surrounding Scavengers Reign. Co-creator Joe Bennett and the team of animators from Green Street Productions will explore and dive into the creative process that has turned their award-winning animated short into Max’s newest adult animation series. The panel features a first look into the season with a screening of the debut episode before it premieres on Max. The panel will be moderated by Damian Halbrook (TV Guide Magazine).

4:30 p.m., Room 405

Blumfest NYCC:

Blum is in the house. Blumhouse founder and reigning king of horror Jason Blum, the producer of M3GAN, the Halloween trilogy and The Black Phone, reveals exclusive details about the company’s terrifying upcoming films, including Five Nights at Freddy's, Night Swim, and Totally Killer.

7:00 p.m., Empire Stage

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Audible Presents: Slayers: A Buffyverse Story:

Welcome back to the Hellmouth. Join an ensemble from the original cast plus Buffyverse newbies — Amber Benson, Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield Ford, James Charles Leary, Juliet Landau, James Marsters, Laya DeLeon Hayes, alongside writer and director, Christopher Golden — as they discuss reprising their iconic roles together for the first time in 20 years. Hear from the Buffyverse legends on coming together to make Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, an all-new audio adventure from Audible releasing October 12, 2023.

1:30 p.m., Main Stage

Disney+ Original Series Goosebumps — A Thrilling New Series For a New Generation:

Join the team behind Goosebumps as they screen the premiere episode of the chilling new series, inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, debuting October 13 on Disney+ and Hulu.

3:00 p.m., Main Stage



Laugh til’ You Scream! Shining Vale Season 2 Premiere and Panel:

Watch the season two premiere of STARZ’s hit horror-comedy Shining Vale.

6:00 p.m., Room 405

FX’s Archer: Exclusive Screening:

FX’s Archer, the hit animated spy comedy, returns to the Big Apple for one last blow-out celebration! Join us for a can’t-miss screening of never-before-seen footage and stay for additional surprises including a NYCC-exclusive giveaway and a very special announcement!

6:00 p.m., Main Stage

Chucky Season 3: Exclusive Screening:

The murderous doll we all know and love is back for more mischief just in time for Halloween! Join Chucky for an exclusive screening of a new episode from the series and much more. Chucky airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network and SYFY.

6:45 p.m., Empire Stage

Chef José Andrés and Steve Orlando Present Feeding Dangerously:

A breakout graphic novel about the power of food, hope, and community. We would love to welcome Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Chef José Andrés (virtual) and Eisner-nominated comic creator Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman), co-writers of the upcoming TKO Studios non-fiction graphic novel Feeding Dangerously: On the Ground with José Andrés and World Central Kitchen (on sale November 22).

They will discuss this breakout graphic novel that follows Andrés and his non-profit World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in the wake of natural disasters. Through stunning illustrations, the book delves into the incredible story of how the World Central Kitchen mission began and expanded across the globe, serving over 300 millions of meals in the most dangerous conditions to bring comfort and hope, one plate at a time.

Andrés and Orlando will discuss Andrés' lifelong love of comic books, what it means to take his talents into this new art form, and much more. A portion of every book sold will go directly back to WCK to support their urgent and incredible work. Also available to talk would be Tze Chun (TKO Studios co-founder and TV showrunner, I'm a Virgo and Gremins: Secrets of the Mogwai), Sebastian Girner (TKO Studios Editor-in-Chief), and Eisner Award-Nominee Alberto Ponticelli (Virtual, illustrator of Feeding Dangerously).

7:45 p.m., Room 409

Thanksgiving Panel and Footage Presentation with Eli Roth:

Director Eli Roth discusses the upcoming release of the TriStar Pictures film Thanksgiving. After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts — the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Thanksgiving releases exclusively in movie theaters on November 17.

8:30 p.m., Empire Stage

Designing Worlds of Horror in Scream, Insidious & More:

The costume designers behind Scream VI, Insidious: The Red Door, The Walking Dead, and Twisted Metal, as well as the production designer behind Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher provide fans with the ultimate experience by diving into the creation of film and television’s most popular horror/action releases this year. Panelists will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how they bring their designs from script to screen, as well as provide a unique glimpse into their creative approaches as filmmakers.

9:15 p.m., Room 406.1

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off with Series Creators Bryan Lee O'Malley & BenDavid Grabinski:

Bryan Lee O'Malley, BenDavid Grabinski & Edgar Wright are bringing back the beloved cult-classic world of Scott Pilgrim with the upcoming Netflix series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. In this new reimagining of the beloved comics, Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Join Bryan & BenDavid for a Q&A and exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming anime series from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and animation studio, Science SARU. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

12:15 p.m., Room 405



Fox Entertainment Presents Krapopolis and Grimsburg:

Fox Entertainment is bringing Krapopolis and Grimsburg to New York Comic Con! Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is. Created and exec produced by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), the series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell. Grimsburg, the all-new animated comedy starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, joins the iconic FOX Animation Domination block in 2024. Grimsburg centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.

12:30 p.m., Main Stage

MATTHEW VAUGHN: ARGYLLE’S MASTER OF MADNESS:

As he prepares to launch his new reality-bending spy thriller Argylle, master filmmaker Matthew Vaughn takes you behind the curtain of his genre-shattering blockbusters, including Kick-Ass, the Kingsman, X-Men: First Class, Stardust, and Layer Cake.

6:15 p.m., Empire Stage

Exclusive First Look at The Strangers Trilogy:

Director Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, Exorcist: The Beginning) and producer Courtney Solomon (After) discuss The Strangers and will provide an exclusive first-look from their new horror trilogy, releasing from Lionsgate in 2024. Renny and Courtney will also discuss the making of all three films during a Q&A with a TBA moderator, and who knows, maybe some Strangers will stop by...

7:30 p.m., Room 409

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Monsters At Work — A First Look Behind The Doors of Season 2:

Get your fix of monstrous surprises with a sneak peek screening of Monsters At Work ahead of its Season 2 debut. From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy Award-nominated animated series is inspired by Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

12:00 p.m., Room 405

Disney+ Original Series Percy Jackson and the Olympians Sneak Peek:

The highly anticipated Disney+ Original series makes its debut at New York Comic-Con with an exclusive sneak peek. Based on the best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers. When the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy sets off on an adventure of a lifetime with his friends, Grover and Annabeth, to find it and restore order to Olympus. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will debut with a two-episode premiere on December 20 on Disney+.

1:15 p.m., Empire Stage

How to attend New York Comic Con 2023

The 2023 edition of New York Comic Con will run from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15 at the Javitz Center in Manhattan. Click here to peruse ticketing options!