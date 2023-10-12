A cosplayer poses as a clicker from Last of Us during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City.

A cosplayer poses as a clicker from Last of Us during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

The Best Cosplay from Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023

From a Cordyceps-riddled Clicker ripped straight out of The Last of Us games, to The A-Team's Mr. T (in case you didn't know, he pities the fool), to Sam Raimi's Green Goblin, New York Comic Con 2023 is already brimming with the usual outpouring of unbridled cosplay creativity on the ground at Manhattan's Javits Center.

This year's edition features events centered around Chucky Season 3, Matthew Vaughn's Argylle, Blumhouse (Universal's production partner on The Exorcist: Believer and the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie), and more.

Panels, exclusive, screenings, and even tables full of merchandise are great, but it's the army of costumed fans that really gives these cons their sense of character.

Check out the best cosplay from Day 1 of NYCC 2023

A cosplayer poses at New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

A cosplayer poses as Mr. T during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer poses as a Wonder Woman during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer poses as The Green Goblin during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer poses as Grog during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

Cosplayers pose during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer poses during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

A Cosplayer poses during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

