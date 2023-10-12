Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
The Best Cosplay from Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023
New York Comic Con is back, baby!!!
From a Cordyceps-riddled Clicker ripped straight out of The Last of Us games, to The A-Team's Mr. T (in case you didn't know, he pities the fool), to Sam Raimi's Green Goblin, New York Comic Con 2023 is already brimming with the usual outpouring of unbridled cosplay creativity on the ground at Manhattan's Javits Center.
This year's edition features events centered around Chucky Season 3, Matthew Vaughn's Argylle, Blumhouse (Universal's production partner on The Exorcist: Believer and the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie), and more.
Panels, exclusive, screenings, and even tables full of merchandise are great, but it's the army of costumed fans that really gives these cons their sense of character.
Check out the best cosplay from Day 1 of NYCC 2023
