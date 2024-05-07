The Best Fantasy Movies Streaming on Peacock: From Bruce Almighty to Harry Potter

Looking to escape into worlds infinitely more magical than our own? Peacock has you covered with an extensive collection of fantasy film titles guaranteed to provide you with hours of endless entertainment. From swamp-dwelling ogres, to newscasting deities, to festive wish-granters played by Melissa McCarthy, there's a little something for everyone.

Head below for our list of the most fantastic fantasy movies currently streaming on Peacock!

For More About What to Watch on Peacock:

The Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Peacock

The Scariest Horror Movies Streaming on Peacock

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Streaming on Peacock

May 2024's Best Fantasy Movies Streaming on Peacock

Harry Potter series (2001-2011)

For many die-hard Potterheads, there's nothing more magical than the saga of the boy wizard with a destiny to destroy the most evil spell caster who ever walked the face of the Earth. After all this time? Always! The extended versions of all eight films based on the best-selling novels (remember: the final book was split into two movies) are now streaming on Peacock. Accio binge-watch!

Watch the Extended Editions of all eight films here

Shrek 2 (2004)

The perfect sequel doesn't ex... oh wait, yes it does. It's called Shrek 2, a paragon of how to pull off a second movie in a budding franchise. Picking up after Shrek and Fiona's honeymoon, the film whisks the audience off to the kingdom of Far Far Away to meet Fiona's royal parents. They're not too thrilled over the fact that their daughter married a swamp-dwelling monster, but eventually come to accept their new son-in-law with open arms. In addition to further exploring the themes of what society deems to be "normal," the animated follow-up also introduced viewers to brand-new characters like Puss in Boots.

Watch it here

Jabberwocky (1977)

King Bruno the Questionable (Max Wall)(right) speaks to Passelewe (John Le Mesurier) (left) in Jabberwocky (1977). Photo: LMPC via Getty Images

The second directorial effort from the only American member of Monty Python — Terry Gilliam — takes its name from the fictional creature mentioned in Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking-Glass. Fellow Python-ite Michael Palin leads the film as Dennis Cooper, "an optimistic but dunderheaded cooper's apprentice mistakenly tasked with slaying a monster" (via The New York Times). Interestingly, the film shared a number of crew members with the first Star Wars.

Watch it here

Genie (2023)

One of the more recent additions to the library of Peacock Originals, the holiday-themed Genie stars Melissa McCarthy as Flora, a bubbly djinn trying to help the down-on-his-luck Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) turn his life around. Easier said than done, of course. Sam Boyd directed the festive comedy, working off a screenplay written by the great Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually). Denée Benton, Marc Maron, Jordyn McIntosh, Luis Guzmán, and Alan Cumming round out the cast.

Watch it here

Trolls Band Together (2023)

The third chapter in DreamWorks' Trolls saga reveals that Branch (Justin Timberlake) was once the member of a hit boy band called BroZone alongside his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs, and Clay (Kid Cudi). When Floyd is kidnapped by a pair of pop-star baddies — Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) — Branch, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), and Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) set out on a wild and music-filled rescue mission. Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar round out the voice cast

Watch it here

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Bruce Almighty is built upon the ultimate wish fulfillment premise: what if you received the omnipotence of the being that created the universe? The possibilities are literally endless and Jim Carrey couldn't have been a more perfect choice for the role of put-upon Buffalo newscaster turned literal deity, Bruce Nolan. The film marked the third feature-length collaboration between Carrey and director Tom Shadyac after the two struck it big in the '90s with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Liar Liar. A sequel entitled Brucifer, which would have seen Bruce striking a deal with the Devil, was pitched by writers Steve Koren and Mark O'Keefe, but never got the green-light.

Watch it here

Season of the Witch (2011)

Set against the backdrop of the Middle Ages, Season of the Witch stars Nicolas Cage (Renfield) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) as a pair of grizzled knights entrusted with the mission of delivering a suspected witch to a band of clerics. Their goal? To bring a swift end to the Black Plague ravaging all of Europe. The project marked Cage's second collaboration with director Dominic Sena after Gone in 60 Seconds over a decade before.

Watch it here

The Mummy (1999)

The first of two remakes on this list, The Mummy proves that the eternal Hollywood practice of breathing new life into classic properties isn't always a fruitless endeavor. Writer-director Stephen Sommers struck pay-dirt when he cleverly decided to tap into the adventurous spirit and swashbuckling romanticism of classic film serials (and, of course, the franchises they inspired such as Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone). This approach netted over $400 million at the box office, prompting Universal to green-light two sequels — both of which can also be found on Peacock — and an animated series.

Watch it here

King Kong (2005)

Peter Jackson's 3-hour epic remains the ultimate gold standard for blockbuster remakes. A sweeping mixture of the director's reverence for the 1933 original and groundbreaking visual effects, the film builds on the foundation of its Depression-era forebearer with monstrous aplomb. Every single element — the action, the emotion, the creature design, the performances — works in perfect harmony to create a tragedy-tinged adventure worthy of the giant, skyscraper-scaling gorilla. To quote Jack Black's Carl Denham: "There is still some mystery left in this world, and we can all have a piece of it...for the price of an admission ticket."

Watch it here

Deep Sea (2023)

This critically-acclaimed animated hit from China follows a young girl named Shenxiu, who finds herself swept into the ocean during a family cruise. Beneath the waves, she stumbles upon a mysterious restaurant overseen by scheming head chef Nanhe and his culinary crew of otters and walruses. "They join forces to save the restaurant and reunite Shenxiu with her long-lost mother in a kaleidoscopic, dreamlike world of swirling color and dazzling views," reads the official synopsis.

Watch it here