'Nope,' 'Jurassic World,' and more: The best sci-fi movies streaming on Peacock

The start of a new year is a good opportunity to put the past behind you and look towards the future. There are few better ways to meet the future with intention than by deciding what sort of future you want. Since we can only build what we can first imagine, you’d serve yourself well by sampling the many different potential futures available to you in our fiction.

If you’re looking for inspiration, Peacock’s collection of science fiction movies and television series might be the perfect place to start. To be sure, not all sci-fi flicks present an ideal future, and they might serve you better as a warning than a blueprint, but you’re sure to have a blast along the way. There are scores of movies and hundreds of episodes of science fiction to choose from, these are some of our favorites.

Hulk

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe would rewrite the way we tell superhero stories, and only a year after Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie, Ang Lee gave us his vision of the Hulk in the appropriately named Hulk.

The movie tells the origin story of Bruce Banner (Eric Bana) and the angry alter ego who emerges after a laboratory accident involving gamma radiation. You know the drill. While Ang Lee’s Hulk received mixed reviews upon release it has enjoyed something of a revival in recent years as fans and critics revisit the movie nearly two decades later. Whether your fondness for this version of the Hulk has grown like a big green monster or it just leaves you feeling angry is only a click away.

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Okay, this is technically a TV show, but it's a TV show about watching movies, in full. That counts!

You never know what a new day might bring. If you’re very unlucky you might be kidnapped by a group of mad scientists, shuttled aboard an interstellar spacecraft, and forced to watch bad movies until your connection with reality shatters. If you find yourself in that situation, it helps to have a few friends. When Joel Robinson found himself in this exact unlikely but hilarious situation, and without any friends, he built some from scratch using pieces of the ship. Those friends are known as Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot, and GPC. And they, along with the human test subject, watch bad movies and crack wise to make them a little less painful. The great thing about Mystery Science Theater 3000, is it isn’t just one bad movie, but so many. So many, that eventually, they start to look pretty good. Not ever episode is streaming on Peacock, but several classics, including Mitchell, Pod People, and Hercules Against the Moon Men, are.

Cell

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, Cell follows the story of Clayton Riddell (John Cusack), who starts out the film in an airport attempting to contact his estranged wife when his cell phone dies. As he’s searching for a payphone to reach her, a pulse goes out across the cellular network, impacting anyone who was using their phone at the time. Those caught in the pulse’s path turn into mindless killers. Luckily, Riddell meets a man named Tom McCourt (Samuel L. Jackson) who helps him devise and carry out a plan to destroy the signal before humanity is lost.

It’s a not-so-subtle examination of the ways technology can divorce us from more tactile, real-world relationships if we’re not careful. We can forgive being a little on the nose to get John Cusack and Sam Jackson fighting techno-zombies.

Lucy

Lucy took some heat when it first hit theaters, but with the benefit of hindsight, we can see it for what it is — a wacky sci-fi romp that’s as fun as it is unrealistic — even if that’s not what we expected or wanted when it dropped.

Lucy’s greatest scientific sin in leaning all the way into the disproven idea that we only use a portion of our brains. When Lucy (Scarlet Johansson) is accidentally exposed to an experimental drug, she gains enhanced mental and physical abilities as more of her brain is unlocked. By the end of the movie she’s become so powerful that she is impervious to injury or pain and capable of psychically traveling through time. It’s the sort of movie brave enough to see the horizon of credulity and blithely traipse across it, and for that, we love it.

Pitch Black

It’s Vin Diesel in space fighting killer aliens with magic eyes during a month-long solar eclipse. It sounds like the ramblings of a madman as the last bursts of electricity flicker across his dying brain but it is very real and very cool.

Diesel plays Richard B. Riddick, a man with a shine in his eyes and the ability to see in the dark. That comes in handy when you’re surrounded by bloodthirsty extraterrestrials who only come out at night. It’s Vin Diesel at his highest octane and, through some cinematic miracle, the character returned again in The Chronicles of Riddick, where he fought the Neuromancer for his literal and figurative soul.

Jurassic World

In 1993, Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton joined forces to craft a movie which would come to define the way we imagine dinosaurs. Over the next eight years, movie goers would return to Isla Sorna and surrounding islands to face off with resurrected dinosaurs two more times but after 2001’s Jurassic Park III, it seemed as though our window into the past was closed.

In 2015, Jurassic World brought moviegoers to a world in which Hammond’s dinosaur park worked as he intended. Every day thousands of people visit the park and see dinosaurs face to face, without any trouble but we all know it’s only a matter of time. Through bad luck and no small amount of hubris, park attendees go from happy vacationers to dinoshors d’oeuvres (mashing dinosaur with hors d’oeuvres gave me a headache, please clap) in the blink of an eye. And you can watch the Triassic train crash to your heart’s content, on Peacock.

Turbo Kid

Turbo Kid isn’t, strictly speaking, a vision of the future, but we’ll let it slide because it’s INCREDIBLE. It takes place in an alternate reality 1997, in a world struggling for water. The tyrannical overlord Zeus (played perfectly by Michael Ironside) captures people from the Wasteland and crushes them to get their water. It’s a tough world to live in when you’re a kid who just wants to ride his bike and read comic book.

When The Kid meets Apple, a friendship model robot, the two of them embark on a coming of age story like none you’ve ever seen. It’s equal parts Napoleon Dynamite and Mad Max, with a disturbingly hilarious amount of blood splatter. It’s a post-apocalyptic fever dream as imagined by a Power Glove-wearing teenager from the ‘80s. It’s perfect.

Nope

While Jordan Peele has emerged as one of the most talented horror filmmakers on the scene, his movies all involve an element of science fiction not too far beneath the surface. Get Out and Us explore the scarifying consequences of mind transfers and cloning to ramp up the horror, but also as a way of getting at societal failings.

In Nope, Peele puts the sci-fi elements in center stage with the discovery, exploration, and survival from an extraterrestrial entity flying over Jupiter’s Claim. A science fiction horror western with an unknown and unknowable creature at its center coupled with the tense relationships and troubled pasts of the characters makes for a perfect mixture which might leave you feeling grateful for your comparably luxurious life.

Sometimes we need a reminder that things could be better, but they could also be worse. Peacock has just what you need to initiate or alleviate your next existential crisis.