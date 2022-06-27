Blumhouse debuts new Easter-egg-filled motion logo alongside 'The Black Phone'

To celebrate the wide theatrical release of The Black Phone this past weekend, Blumhouse unveiled the very first revamp of its spine-tingling motion logo, which is chock full of nods to the studio's biggest horror/thriller projects on screens both big and small.

The Black Phone, Halloween, The Hunt, Get Out, The Purge, Happy Death Day, The Gift, You Should Have Left, Paranormal Activity, Sinister, the "Pooka!" episode of Hulu's Into the Dark, and even Damien Chazelle's Whiplash are all represented in this 15-second animation, which amounts to an abridged, yet thoroughly impactful, haunted house experience.

See how many Easter eggs you can spot in the video below:

"Our new logo is a fun tribute to our Blumhouse films and television series, and I’m curious to see if our fans can spot all the hidden symbols we’ve included throughout," Blumhouse CEO and Founder Jason Blum said in a statement Monday. "I’m thrilled we unveiled it with Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, so fans saw the new logo on the big screen."

“The original Blumhouse logo holds a special place for horror fans like me, so we wanted to honor that legacy while creating something new," added Chief Marketing Officer Karen Barragan. "This new logo pays tribute to the original version and incorporates a lot of fun Easter eggs from Blumhouse films and TV series from the last decade that we think fans will enjoy the discovery. It was a fun collaboration with my friend Neil Kellerhouse, and the stellar team at Elastic, who brought their own fandom and ingenuity to the work."

“It was an honor to work for such an iconic brand and to be able to reference and pay homage to all of the great movies and shows from their catalogue,” said Duncan Elms, who served as creative director on the motion logo refresh with Neil Kellerhouse.

"I feel so grateful to have worked with all the extraordinary talent at Blumhouse and Elastic," Kellerhouse added in a statement of his own. "The House of Blum is full of surprises. Keep watching.”

The Black Phone is now playing in theaters everywhere. Derrickson directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with frequent creative partner, C. Robert Cargill. Based on the short story of the same name by Joe Hill, the film opened to $23 million domestically and $12 million internationally for a global debut of $35 million. Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone make up the cast.