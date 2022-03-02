Brad Pitt channels John Wick (on a train!) in first trailer for star-studded thriller 'Bullet Train'

Though we hadn't seen much in the way of teasers for it until today, Bullet Train is one of the most-anticipated action films of the year simply because of the sheer amount of talent behind it. It's got David Leitch, the action mind behind Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, in the director's chair, and all-star cast that includes the likes of Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beets, Michael Shannon, and the great Hiroyuki Sanada. What more could you want?

Now, the first Bullet Train trailer has pulled into the station, and it's packed with stylish, tight-quarters action that makes the film look even more like a great time at the movies.

Based on Kotaro Isaka's novel Maria Beetle, the film follows a group of unrelated assassins as they old board the same bullet train leaving Tokyo, unaware that their respective missions are all about to intertwine. The trailer focuses more specifically on one of these assassins, played by Pitt, who doesn't seem to really want to be an assassin anymore. He'd like some quieter jobs, and so his handler (Bullock) has sent him on what's meant to be a simple smash and grab job. Get on the train, find a specific briefcase, and hold onto it.

Of course, as you'll see in the trailer below, things are much more complicated than that.

Check it out:

The "assassin wants out of the game only to get pulled back in over and over" plot is one we're all very familiar with, of course, but what really stands out in this trailer is how well Pitt plays his ex-hitman character like a guy who'd really just prefer if everyone calmed down.

Then, of course, there's the action itself. Leitch, who's got an impressive action resume at this point, is one of those guys who knows how to delivery variety in his characters, which shows through in some impressive production design by David Scheunemann and impressive costumes by Sarah Evelyn. It's clear from the trailer that each assassin has their own point-of-view, and that'll get even more interesting once we see how Leitch executes all this action in the relative tight quarters of a train. We seem primed for one hell of a ride.

Bullet Train rolls into theaters July 15.