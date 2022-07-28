Every connection between 'Camp Cretaceous' and 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jurassic World'

With the end of the Jurassic World movie trilogy and the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series, we point out some of the big connection points you may have missed.

In September 2020, the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuted on Netflix as an family-viewing, canon story that would run parallel to the new trilogy of big screen Jurassic World movies. After five seasons of kids in danger and dinosaurs run amuck, Camp Cretaceous dropped it's final season recently with a season finale visual that solidified the show's connection to the movies.

With all the running and jumping and screaming on Camp Cretaceous. it's easy to have missed some connections between the two series so SYFY WIRE has compiled some reminders to look for when you go back and do your big rewatch.

Season 1

Dr. Sattler and Dr. Grant, the main characters in Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Dominion, are mentioned as authors of academic papers on dinosaur fossils.

Darius Bowman plays a video game that's almost impossible to beat, but he does and thus ensures himself a spot as a first camper at Camp Cretaceous. Mr. DNA has a cameo in the game.

Claire Dearing's nephews, Zach and Gray, who appear in Jurassic World are mentioned as potential campers but they are instead given to Zara to babysit.

Jurassic mainstay Dr. Henry Wu meets the campers in the labs.

The Gyrospheres introduced in Jurassic World are seen in the first season of Camp Cretaceous as the kids find them when trying to escape the spooked dinosaurs.

Indominus Rex makes a terrifying appearance with the campers before he gets his final comeuppance in Jurassic World.

The campers have to use the park monorail, seen in Jurassic World, to get to the docks.

Blue makes a cameo at the end of Season 1.

Season 2

The T. rex has set up a lair on the Main Street section of Isla Nublar, as seen in Jurassic World.

The Baryonyx, the dinosaur that braved lava to hunt down Claire and Owen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is a big player in Camp Cretaceous Season 2.

Season 3

The mercenaries in the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom prologue cross paths with the campers as they try to escape the island on Mitch and Tiff's boat

Dimorphodons, seen flying around and causing chaos in Jurassic World make a threatening appearance in Season 3 of the show.

Dr. Henry Wu's first attempt to create a hybrid dinosaur, Scorpius Rex, is revealed in this season.

As the kids sail away from the island, the imminent eruption of Mr. Sibo portends the destruction of Isla Nublar in Fallen Kingdom.

Season 4

The Mosasaurus returns to almost thwart the campers' escape to Costa Rica.

The Dilophosaurus that will threaten Dr. Sattler and Maisie Lockwood in Jurassic World Dominion first appear on Mantah Corp Island going after the campers in a pack.

Daniel Kon, the president of Mantah Corp who works with Dominion villain Lewis Dodgson, is revealed to be Kenji's dad.

Season 5

The infamous Barbasol shaving cream filled with DNA samples from Jurassic Park appears once more in Camp Cretaceous. It makes another appearance in Lewis Dodgson's hands in Jurassic World Dominion.

The T. rex and the Spinosaurus, who fought in Jurassic Park III (Spinosaurus won), finally get their major rematch in the finale episode.

The last image of the series is an older Darius looking out his window and seeing the head of a Brachiosaurus gently grazing. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with the spread of dinosaurs all over the globe, and the finale of Camp Cretaceous makes it clear that our heroes are living in Dominion's dinosaur-filled reality.

All five seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are available to stream on Netflix. Jurassic World Dominion is available on VOD now.