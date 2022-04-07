Last chance: Catch these sci-fi hits before they leave Peacock in April 2022

Don't miss out on these sci-fi classics before they shuffle off the streamer this month.

By Trent Moore
Howard the Duck

A new month means all new stuff to stream — and the last chance to check out the movies rotating out for the month. So what sci-fi hits should you check out now before they’re gone on Peacock?

Peacock is adding plenty of new shows and movies in April 2022, but there’s also lots of cool stuff cycling off the service this month. So we broke down the coolest genre movies you have a last chance to stream this month. The full run of Harry Potter films are available through the end of the month, so it’s a great time for a deep dive binge. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic Minority Report is also on the list, as well as the first Zombieland film.

If you’re looking to catch some deep cuts on the way out, Field of Dreams is hitting its departing grand slam, while superhero spoof Mystery Men, some classic Hitchcock films, epic sci-fi flop Waterworld and OG Marvel movie Howard the Duck are also exiting this month.

Check out the full rundown of sci-fi films leaving in April below:

The A-Team
Cats (2019)
Clash Of The Titans (2010)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat 
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
 Field Of Dreams
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets 
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows- Part 1 
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows- Part 2 
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire 
Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
 Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
 Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban 
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone
Hitchcock: The Man Who Knew Too Much
 Hitchcock: Rear Window
 Hitchcock: Rope
 Hitchcock: Vertigo 
Hook 
Howard The Duck 
The Hulk
 Last Witch Hunter 
Life
 Megamind
Minority Report
Mystery Men
Open Water 
Open Water 2: Adrift 
Paul
Psycho ('60) 
Spy Game
 Van Helsing
Waterworld
Zombieland


Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Peacock in April 2022:

17 Again
 The A-Team
 Along Came Polly
 American Graffiti 
American Pie 
American Pie 2 
American Reunion ('12)
 American Wedding 
Balls Of Fury 
BASEketball
 Beethoven ('92)
 Beethoven's 2nd
 The Big Lebowski
 Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
 The Birds 
Boy Erased 
Bring It On Again
 Bring It On: All Or Nothing
 Casino Cats (2019)
 A Child's Christmas 
Clash Of The Titans (2010) 
The Cold Light Of Day 
Couples Retreat
 Dazed And Confused 
Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat 
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
 Field Of Dreams 
For Love Of The Game
 Forgetting Sarah Marshall 
Fried Green Tomatoes 
Fun With Dick And Jane (2005) 
The Good Shepherd
 H Is For Happiness 
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets 
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows- Part 1 
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows- Part 2 
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire 
Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince 
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix 
Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban 
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone 
Hitch (2005) 
Hitchcock: The Man Who Knew Too Much
 Hitchcock: Rear Window 
Hitchcock: Rope
 Hitchcock: Vertigo
 Honey ('03)
 Honey 2
 Hook
 Howard The Duck 
The Hulk
 In Bruges
 Knocked Up
 Last Witch Hunter 
Life
 Lord Of War
 Made Of Honor 
Mallrats 
Mamma Mia! 
Man On Fire (2004) 
Man On The Moon ('99) 
Marnie 
Meet Joe Black 
Megamind 
Mercury Rising 
Minority Report 
Morning Joe: First 100 Days 
Mr. Deeds
 Mystery Men
 Notting Hill
Office Space 
Open Water 
Open Water 2: Adrift 
Paul 
Pretty Woman
 Psycho ('60)
 The Queen At 90
 Royal Wedding Revisited: Will & Kate 10 Years Later 
Saboteur 
Scarface ('83)
 Shadow Of A Doubt ('43)
 Sled Dogs 
Slow Burn (2007) 
Spy Game 
Tammy
 Tower Heist 
Trainwreck 
The Truth About Charlie
 Twelve Monkeys
 Van Helsing 
W. 
Waterworld 
We Must Go 
The Wedding Date 
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 
What's Love Got To Do With It 
The Wilde Wedding 
Zero Dark Thirty
 Zombieland

