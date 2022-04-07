Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
Last chance: Catch these sci-fi hits before they leave Peacock in April 2022
Don't miss out on these sci-fi classics before they shuffle off the streamer this month.
A new month means all new stuff to stream — and the last chance to check out the movies rotating out for the month. So what sci-fi hits should you check out now before they’re gone on Peacock?
Peacock is adding plenty of new shows and movies in April 2022, but there’s also lots of cool stuff cycling off the service this month. So we broke down the coolest genre movies you have a last chance to stream this month. The full run of Harry Potter films are available through the end of the month, so it’s a great time for a deep dive binge. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic Minority Report is also on the list, as well as the first Zombieland film.
If you’re looking to catch some deep cuts on the way out, Field of Dreams is hitting its departing grand slam, while superhero spoof Mystery Men, some classic Hitchcock films, epic sci-fi flop Waterworld and OG Marvel movie Howard the Duck are also exiting this month.
Check out the full rundown of sci-fi films leaving in April below:
The A-Team
Cats (2019)
Clash Of The Titans (2010)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
Field Of Dreams
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows- Part 1
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows- Part 2
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone
Hitchcock: The Man Who Knew Too Much
Hitchcock: Rear Window
Hitchcock: Rope
Hitchcock: Vertigo
Hook
Howard The Duck
The Hulk
Last Witch Hunter
Life
Megamind
Minority Report
Mystery Men
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Paul
Psycho ('60)
Spy Game
Van Helsing
Waterworld
Zombieland
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Peacock in April 2022:
17 Again
Along Came Polly
American Graffiti
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Reunion ('12)
American Wedding
Balls Of Fury
BASEketball
Beethoven ('92)
Beethoven's 2nd
The Big Lebowski
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
The Birds
Boy Erased
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
A Child's Christmas
The Cold Light Of Day
Couples Retreat
Dazed And Confused
For Love Of The Game
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
The Good Shepherd
H Is For Happiness
Hitch (2005)
Honey ('03)
Honey 2
In Bruges
Knocked Up
Lord Of War
Made Of Honor
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Man On Fire (2004)
Man On The Moon ('99)
Marnie
Meet Joe Black
Mercury Rising
Morning Joe: First 100 Days
Mr. Deeds
Notting Hill
Office Space
Pretty Woman
The Queen At 90
Royal Wedding Revisited: Will & Kate 10 Years Later
Saboteur
Scarface ('83)
Shadow Of A Doubt ('43)
Sled Dogs
Slow Burn (2007)
Tammy
Tower Heist
Trainwreck
The Truth About Charlie
Twelve Monkeys
W.
We Must Go
The Wedding Date
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
What's Love Got To Do With It
The Wilde Wedding
Zero Dark Thirty
