Last chance: Catch these sci-fi hits before they leave Peacock in April 2022

A new month means all new stuff to stream — and the last chance to check out the movies rotating out for the month. So what sci-fi hits should you check out now before they’re gone on Peacock?

Peacock is adding plenty of new shows and movies in April 2022, but there’s also lots of cool stuff cycling off the service this month. So we broke down the coolest genre movies you have a last chance to stream this month. The full run of Harry Potter films are available through the end of the month, so it’s a great time for a deep dive binge. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic Minority Report is also on the list, as well as the first Zombieland film.

If you’re looking to catch some deep cuts on the way out, Field of Dreams is hitting its departing grand slam, while superhero spoof Mystery Men, some classic Hitchcock films, epic sci-fi flop Waterworld and OG Marvel movie Howard the Duck are also exiting this month.

Check out the full rundown of sci-fi films leaving in April below:

The A-Team

Cats (2019)

Clash Of The Titans (2010)

Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Field Of Dreams

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows- Part 1

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows- Part 2

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

Hitchcock: The Man Who Knew Too Much

Hitchcock: Rear Window

Hitchcock: Rope

Hitchcock: Vertigo

Hook

Howard The Duck

The Hulk

Last Witch Hunter

Life

Megamind

Minority Report

Mystery Men

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Paul

Psycho ('60)

Spy Game

Van Helsing

Waterworld

Zombieland



