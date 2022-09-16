'Daredevil': Yep, it's true - Charlie Cox is just as delighted about the yellow suit as we are

The star of She-Hulk and Daredevil: Born Again was thrilled by his new MCU threads.

We're getting closer and closer to Daredevil's all-out return in the MCU. The character's full appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is imminent, and now we know that it will be followed by an appearance in the Disney+ series Echo and, eventually, the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again.

To make matters even more exciting, we also know that Daredevil's costumed MCU debut also features a new look: A suit very similar to the one who wore during his time at Netflix, but augmented with gold accents in honor of the character's original yellow costume. It's a really nice look for a new era of live-action Daredevil stories that's delighted plenty of fans, not to mention the actor who's wearing it.

For Charlie Cox, who played the character for three seasons of Daredevil and one season of Defenders on Netflix, this return has been a long time coming. Following a cameo as lawyer Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox went into full MCU mode behind the scenes, prepping for his eventual full appearance as Daredevil in She-Hulk. That meant new costume fittings, but what Cox didn't know was that Marvel Studios' costume team were giving him gold upgrades on his new suit.

On the D23 red carpet over the weekend, Cox explained to Rotten Tomatoes that he went in for a costume fitting while prepping for both Spider-Man and She-Hulk, very aware that the Daredevil suit wouldn't return in the film. When he walked in the room, he saw a costume design on the wall featuring a version of his Daredevil gear in gold and red. As a longtime reader of Daredevil comics, it was a look he immediately recognized. In the video below, you can see and hear his reaction just to the memory of realizing what he'd be wearing.

Charlie Cox reacts to #Daredevil's gold and red mask and suit in #SheHulk. pic.twitter.com/xCybm7S6h9 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 15, 2022

Cox went on to explain that a big part of his joy in finding out about his new look was tied to his understanding of the Daredevil fandom. The moment he saw the costume, he knew that fans would be as delighted as he was.

"When you play the character this long, you're emotionally connected to the fans' response. So you see something like that, and it means something to you, but you know what it's gonna mean. You start to have a sense of how people are going to respond to that."

New episodes of She-Hulk arrive Thursdays on Disney+. Echo is slated to premiere next year, followed by Daredevil: Born Again in 2024.

