Matt Murdock is back: New 'Daredevil' series in the works at Disney+

The Man Without Fear is finally coming back to the small screen! Variety reports that a brand-new Daredevil television series is currently in development at Disney+ from Covert Affairs co-creators, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who will serve as writers and executive producers.

Of course, it should be noted that Marvel Studios has yet to make any official announcement on the project, which will most likely see Charlie Cox stepping back into the role of full-time lawyer and part-time crime-fighter, Matt Murdock. Cox reprised the fan favorite character for a brief cameo as Peter Parker's attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Daredevil's Big Bad — Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (again played by Vincent D’Onofrio) — turned up in the final episode of Hawkeye a week later, effectively announcing to the world that the MCU planned to fold the Defenders universe (or part of it, anyway) into the wider narrative tapestry.

This initiative to revisit the shows produced by the now-defunct Marvel Television once spearheaded by Jeph Loeb was further underscored in the new Doctor Strange film, which recruited Anson Mount to play Black Bolt (he previously tackled the close-lipped keeper of the Terrigen Mists in ABC's poorly-received Inhumans).

Daredevil ran for a total of three seasons on Netflix, garnering critical acclaim for its gritty, street-level atmosphere and haunting rumination on the physical and emotional toll that comes with leading the life of a vigilante. It led to the creation of four more Marvel outings — Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Punisher — as well as a limited crossover event, The Defenders. All of those titles moved over to Disney+ in March of this year when Netflix's licensing deal with Marvel expired.

It's unclear if Matt Murdock's Disney+ adventures will be a continuation of the first three seasons or a reboot of the franchise. If it does end up carrying on the story viewers already know, however, odds are good most of the explicit elements of the original iteration of the series (like the violence and harsh language) will be significantly toned down to appeal to a larger audience. Even so, news of the hero's return should be a cause for celebration on the part of fans and Mr. Cox.

“I feel so lucky to have been cast in that role and it is the gift that keeps on giving,” the actor said back in February. "I loved every single minute of making the [Netflix] show. And so, to be asked to come back and to be involved in any capacity is absolutely thrilling to me. And I hope, I don’t want to sound greedy, but I hope I get to do loads more. I hope I get to be involved way, way more for many years. I hope it never ends. I hope it gets to the point where people are like, ‘You are too old to be playing this part.’"

While it's still early days, we'd be willing to bet Matt shows up in the Hawkeye spinoff Echo, whose production kicked off this week. Scheduled to premiere sometime next year, the upcoming series will center around the character of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who was informally adopted by Wilson Fisk after the death of her father. Despite the fact that Maya shot Kingpin at point blank range in the Hawkeye finale, something tells us we haven't seen the last of the hulking villain.

And if Fisk does come back, Daredevil and/or Spider-Man — two of Kingpin's largest adversaries in the comics — should be on hand to thwart his plans.

Now that we think on it, Daredevil has a great shot at turning up much earlier in She-Hulk (out Aug. 17) since Jennifer Walters is also a practicing lawyer who represents super-powered clients. Let's just hope Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Jon Bernthal, Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick, Simone Missick, and the rest of the Netflix crew are on Kevin Feige's "To Call" list.

If you want to see what Corman and Ord are capable of, all five seasons of Covert Affairs are now streaming on Peacock.