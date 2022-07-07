Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio will return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Marvel's 'Echo' series

The Devil and the Kingpin will cross paths again, this time on Disney+. Weeks after word of a new Daredevil series at the streamer was first reported to be in the works, The Hollywood Reporter now notes both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are on board to reprise their roles in Echo, the upcoming Disney+ series starring Alaqua Cox in the title role.

Marvel didn't comment on the news, but if confirmed, it'll mark the first time Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk have crossed paths since Season 3 of Daredevil hit Netflix in the fall of 2018. It also paves the way for plenty of other additions to the Disney+ arm of the MCU, including the potential future inclusion of fellow Netflix heroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and more.

According to THR's report, Cox's Matt Murdock will return in the search for "a former ally," which the rumor mill online has suggested might be Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Kingpin will return to follow up on his confrontation with Maya "Echo" Lopez at the end of Hawkeye Season 1, when he was revealed to be the Big Bad behind the murder of her uncle (Zahn McClarnon). The Echo series, which will focus on the title character leaving her New York gang life behind and returning to her hometown, is expected to hit Disney+ in 2023.

The news of Daredevil and Kingpin returning in the same show is a welcome surprise for many fans who've been eager to see the Marvel Netflix stars return to the MCU fold, but it didn't come out of nowhere. The groundwork for this reunion began back in December of last year, when D'Onofrio made a surprise return as the Kingpin in Hawkeye for what turned out to be a key piece of the show's Season 1 endgame. Just days later, Cox made a brief cameo appearance as Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and just a few months later word of a new Daredevil series at Disney+ reached fans.

So, does this mean the whole Defenders gang is about to stage a reunion? It's too early to tell, particularly when Marvel isn't confirming anything. But if a reunion is in the works, staring with Daredevil and Kingpin feels logical, since they're the ones who let the Netflix fire to begin with. With any luck, that means Jessica Jones, Frank Castle, Luke Cage, Colleen Wing, Danny Rand, and the rest of the crew won't be far behind.

