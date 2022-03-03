Charlie Cox re-reading 'Daredevil' comics, pondering character's future as Disney+ arrival looms

At the moment, the future of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear, but it seems pretty likely that something's going down with the character...eventually. Matt Murdock put in a delightful cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home right around the same time his arch-nemesis, Wilson Fisk, popped up on Hawkeye, and now the beloved Netflix series that introduced Daredevil's second live-action incarnation is making its way to Disney+ where MCU devotees will be able to easily find it. We don't know what any of this means at the moment, but it feels like the Devil of Hell's Kitchen is primed for another return in the near future.

If Daredevil star Charlie Cox knows anything about that, he's not telling, but Cox has been opening up more lately about his attachment to the character and, in some cases, what it might mean going forward. Speaking to ComicBook recently to promote his crime drama series Kin, Cox noted that he's been filling some of his free time lately by going back through Daredevil's comic book history, something he noted he hasn't done since he was first cast as the character.

"I've been doing other stuff, I've been working on my kids, but about a month ago, I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account," Cox said. "And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago."

He continued, "And it's funny, I'm rereading the Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, the Guardian Devil from '98. And it's funny, I haven't read it since I read it before we started shooting the show. And it's funny reading it now, I'm recognizing so many moments that we kind of took. Because right at the beginning of that series, there is a confessional that is almost how we started our show. And at the time I hadn't read it enough to put the two together, but like he's in a confessional basically saying similar lines to what I said in that booth at the beginning of episode one, season one. So it's really fun to reread it and to be able to kind of identify little moments that were kind of little Easter eggs, the ones I was unaware of at the time."

Cox also noted that he's been taking a little time to celebrate the character's arrival on Disney+ after Daredevil and the other Defenders-connected series departed Netflix, their original streaming home. When news broke that the series -- along with other Netflix outings like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist -- would be coming to Disney+ under the Marvel streaming umbrella, Cox reached out to several of his Daredevil colleagues with a text that simply said "Born Again," a reference to one of Daredevil's most famous comic storylines.

He's also, of course, pondered what the Disney influence on the MCU might do to the character, since pretty much everything done firmly in that universe up to this point has stuck to a PG-13 content model. Here's what he had to say about that:

"I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all," Cox said. "So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

Of course, now Marvel has to decide how to best to use Cox and his character next. There are numerous opportunities for Daredevil's further adventures coming down the line, whether he shows up alongside a fellow vigilante in Moon Knight or a fellow lawyer in She-Hulk, but regardless of how it happens, one thing's very clear: Charlie Cox will be ready.