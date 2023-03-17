'Super Mario Bros. Movie' projected to collect all the gold coins with record-breaking box office

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be hitting the ol' Mystery Block for all it's worth when the long-awaited film adaptation of the hit Nintendo gaming franchise opens on the big screen April 5.

According to a new report from Deadline, the animated feature from Universal and Illumination Entertainment is on course to rack up a massive $85 - $90 million at the domestic box office over the long Easter weekend. "And that’s on the conservative side," notes Deadline. If the blockbuster release can live up to these early financial expectations, it will easily secure the largest North American debut for a movie based on a video game. The current record holder is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with $72 million.

Chris Pratt, who voices the titular plumber from Brooklyn, shared the early projections on Twitter this week. "What are your Easter weekend plans? Don’t have any? WELL NOW YOU DO!!" he exclaimed in the caption. "The @supermariomovie !! Opening worldwide April 5th!!! Fun for the kids in your family and the kid in you! Get tickets now!!! (Before they’re completely sold out!)."

"While films based on video games historically have an uneven track record at the box office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is poised for a fantastic debut that will help take the genre to the next level with a five-day Easter frame that could score close to a $100 million debut," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, tells SYFY WIRE. "The good news for Mario is that feature films based on video games have enjoyed a bit of a renaissance in terms of popularity since 2016 with Sonic The Hedgehog, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and The Angry Birds Movie — all of which generated more than $100 million domestically and a collective $1.65 billion worldwide."

Pratt is just one member of a Super Star-studded ensemble that also includes Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike). Charles Martinet — longtime voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi in the games — is also set to make a vocal appearance, though his role is still under wraps.

Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) wrote the screenplay, with Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri and Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto on board as producers. Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath (both of them veterans of Teen Titans GO!) co-directed the effort.

Dergarabedian adds that all of the various trailers "been particularly effective at building excitement for the film by perfectly showcasing the irreverent and quirky creative sensibilities" of the project, which "looks to deliver a fun factor that's off the charts in the communal environment of the movie theater."

He concludes: "Universal has yet another hit on their their hands as Super Mario Bros. is a full-blown four-quadrant movie that will have appeal to today's kids as well as grown-ups who may have had their first gaming experience with these iconic characters. That alone will certainly 'level up' the feelings of fondness and nostalgia — and thus the box office potential — for the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters Wednesday, April 5.

Want more Illumination goodness in your life? Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are now streaming on Peacock.