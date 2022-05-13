Chris Pratt has figured out his ideal 'Jurassic World' death scene - and it's a weird one

If Pratt's time in the Jurassic World universe comes to an end, he wants to go out... painfully.

By Andre Mathis

The Jurassic World franchise is no stranger to lengthy, tragic, downright cruel fatalities — but star Chris Pratt’s ideal death scenario for Jurassic World Dominion might leave you in tears. Whether those are tears of sadness or laughter, though, it might depend. We won’t judge either way.

If you’re a fan of the Jurassic series, you know that there are a million ways to die on Dino-Island. From poison-spitting Dilophosaurus to being chased around the kitchen by crazed Velociraptors, there’s no telling when or how you might meet your end. However, now that the dinosaurs from the park have been unleashed onto the real world there’s no telling whether humanity can triumph over this new, yet ironically ancient threat.

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, Pratt mused a bit about how he’d go out if he had his way: “I'd choose those little tiny dinosaurs, and I'd make it like a 45-minute scene. They'd start at my toes, and you would just see me act! Almost an entire hour, anguishing pain... It'd be pretty good.”

Pratt goes on to joke that they could film the scene right then and there on their phones, with the small caveat that the interviewer arrange payment with his agent. Although it’s unlikely that Pratt gets his way (though we're holding out hope for that 4-hour, extended director's cut down the line), it’s not totally out of the realm of possibilities for this franchise. If a man can be eaten by a T-Rex while on the toilet, it’s only fair Chris Pratt’s idea at least be considered, right?

The first Jurassic World premiered in 2015, and both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have led the charge as co-stars in all three movies. This time around, fans can expect to see the return of favorites Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprising their characters from Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park film alongside Pratt’s Owen Grady, and Howard’s Claire Dearing. The capper to the new trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, is officially scheduled to stomp into theaters on June 10 with Colin Trevorrow returning as director.

Though it's obvious Pratt is just joking around, if they did have Pratt meet the business end of a dinosaur, Grady’s death could pose a vicious (and if Pratt has his way, also funny) end to the man-made cycle of scientific horror. After all, it’s a whole new world with dinosaurs and humans learning to co-exist together, and there’s no telling what twists and turns Trevorrow has set out for what looks to be the biggest Jurassic adventure yet.

Jurassic World Dominion opens June 10 in theaters. In the meantime, check out the making of Orlando Resort’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster ride on Peacock.