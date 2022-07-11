Jurassic World Dominion’s Chris Pratt reflects on 'crazy ride' with co-star Bryce Dallas Howard

Jurassic World Dominion has already been out in theaters for a month now, but that hasn’t stopped its leading stars, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, from taking to social media to express their appreciation for each other.

"It’s been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner through it all," Pratt said on Twitter yesterday. "You’ve been by my side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way. 8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films."

Those three films are, of course, 2015's Jurassic World, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and this year's Dominion, which have filled theaters and pleased dino fans the world over, to the tune of some $3.85 Billion at the box office and counting.

Pratt went on to tweet to Howard, “It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you."

Pratt wasn’t the first one to gush about their Jurassic World co-star since Dominion came out. Two weeks ago, Howard shared on her Instagram page what a joyful time she had working with Pratt as their two characters shared the big screen with dinosaurs large and small.

"Over the last three movies and eight years together, we’ve become like family and that alone is a reason to celebrate," Howard wrote on Instagram. "I remember celebrating your 35th birthday in New Orleans near the end of filming the first movie and it is remarkable how much has changed in all that time — but not you my friend. You were the same then as you are now: a big fella with a heart of gold and sh*t-ton of talent, work-ethic, smarts, humility, and above all FAITH. You are a heck of a family man, a stellar friend, and the ultimate teammate. I have loved being in the Jurassic trenches with you, Chris."

Howard’s words above are praise indeed, but she had even more good things to say about her co-star:

"You are sincerely one of the most thoughtful, kindhearted, resilient, ethical, compassionate, brilliant, creative, sensitive, and open-minded human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of encountering,” she added. “You are the shot of adrenaline, optimism, and side-stitching humor I now miss whenever we aren’t in the same room. Thanks for all the laughs, deep lunges, pep-talks, and team spirit — Chris Pratt, I adore you. You are one of the greats."

You can check out Pratt and Howard’s greatness together in Jurassic World Dominion, which is still in theaters.