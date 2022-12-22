Chris Pratt learned the hard way that bees might actually be harder to tame than dinosaurs

"So, I've been following this bee lady on Instagram," Pratt says, and we can all guess what happens next.

Chris Pratt may wrangle dinosaurs in the Jurassic World trilogy, but bees are another story. The actor recently, and willingly, came face-to-face with a hive — and didn't come out ahead this time around. Pratt revealed Wednesday that he had the misfortune of being stung directly in the eyeball by one of the insects. Ouch!

And it came about, in part, because he thought he could emulate the work of a pro he's been following on social media.

"So, I've been following this bee lady on Instagram," Pratt explains in a video he posted to Instagram. "She's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen.'

"So it's built up this false sense of security in me, to whereas I said, 'I think I can control bees too,'" Pratt continues. "So, I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it. And the man standing next to me said, 'Hey, careful, there's bees.' And I said, 'These bees look very calm.' And I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out and it stung me in the eyeball."

Pratt then takes off the dark shades he's been wearing in the video to reveal a swollen left eye. "So, anyways, f*** that bee lady," he says. The actor also made it clear that in the end, he has no hard feelings, captioning his post, "you inspire me! But for real tho..."

Fans of Pratt can see him face off against larger creatures in Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Dominion, which is currently streaming on Peacock, along with 2015's Jurassic World, the first in the trilogy that also includes 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Pratt told SYFY WIRE before Jurassic World Dominion's June theater release that he had an idea for a dinosaur-induced injury for his character in that film, Owen Grady, but that director Colin Trevorrow didn't go for it. "Thank God Colin did this film and had the vision for it because a lesser and more weak director would probably have succumb to some of my terrible ideas," Pratt told SYFY WIRE. "Owen would have like one hand. I was like, 'He's gotten his hand bitten off by now, don't you think?' And they're like, 'Let's not have his hand bit off, Chris. It might be distracting.'"

Thankfully, the animated Mario that Pratt will voice in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, hitting theaters April 7, seems to also have all his parts intact.

