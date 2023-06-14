Want A Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel? Chris Pratt Teases News Coming "Soon"

The Nintendo Cinematic Universe has a nice ring to it, wouldn't you agree? Once The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time — as well as the second-highest grossing animated feature ever — there was no doubt in our minds that Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, and Nintendo were already in the early stages of booting up a sequel.

According to Chris Pratt, however, a sophomore outing is much closer than many of us thought. Recently chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the voice of the titular plumber teased news about a second Super Mario Bros. movie could be coming "soon."

"We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons," the actor continued. "I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that."

The feature's gargantuan box office returns represent a turning point for Nintendo, which has spent the last three decades refusing to allow Hollywood to touch its legacy titles (ironically, it was the live-action Mario from 1993 that led to such a policy).

With the Mushroom Kingdom proving itself capable of a cinematic high score, there's no telling what other beloved games might be tapped for the blockbuster treatment. Indeed, rumors are already swirling about Illumination tackling The Legend of Zelda next.

"[It's] really shocking to me how successful that movie's been," Pratt said. "I mean, I expected that people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it's truly multigenerational around the world. People love it. They love Mario... It's a really fun, funny, cute, heartwarming movie and, God, I can't believe I'm part of it."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still playing in theaters (click here for tickets!) if you have yet to catch it on the big screen. Those looking to watch the film at home, can find it on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The "Power Up" Edition (now available) is chock full of bonus goodies, including a lyric video for Bowser's "Peaches" ballad. No word on when the film hits Peacock, though.

Want more Illumination goodness in your life? Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are now streaming on Peacock.