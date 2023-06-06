The Super Mario Bros. Movie Levels Up With Plenty of Extras in Power Up Special Edition

Who needs gold coins when you've got the "Power Up" Edition of The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced today that the animated hit based on the Nintendo gaming franchise will arrive on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats next Tuesday (June 13) with a Mystery Block full of bonus features — including a lyric video for Bowser's "Peaches" ballad. Come on, that's worth the cost alone! With that said, pricing details have yet to be confirmed.

Special features in the Extended Edition of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Getting to Know the Cast — In these short behind-the-scenes pieces we get up close and personal with the stars of the film and learn what they leaned on to inhabit their on-screen persona.

Leveling Up: Making THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE — Bringing one of the world's most beloved video game characters, and the world around him, to life was no easy task! Filmmakers and cast give an in-depth look into the making of the film.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Field Guide — Join the cast of THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE as they take viewers through the various Power-Ups and Bonuses that appear in the film. This immersive video will allow the cast to interact with custom on-screen graphics as they select a Bonus or Power Up specific to their character and then explain what it does, how to use it and its effects.

“Peaches” Lyric Video — Jack Black is known for his big personality and really no one else could play the part of Bowser, so get ready to sing-along to his big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach.

Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy — Let’s face it: being a princess isn’t easy. Thankfully, we have Anya Taylor-Joy, custom graphics and movie clips to give us Princess Peach’s guide to being an awesome leader. We’ll provide some real-life tips and power-ups that kids of all ages can use in their daily lives.

What's The Super Mario Bros. Movie About?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Home Video Box Art Photo: Nintendo/Illumination

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day headline the voice cast as Mario and Luigi, a pair of Brooklyn plumbers who find themselves transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, a wondrous land presided over by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

The mustachioed brothers join forces with the toadstool-themed monarch to take down the dreaded Bowser (Jack Black) as he attempts to subjugate the universe by stealing a Power Star (the item from the games that famously grants the player temporary invincibility).

Keegan-Micael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), Khary Payton (Penguin King), and Charles Martinet (longtime voice of Mario and Luigi) co-star.

Teen Titans GO! veterans Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the feature, working off a script by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru). The project was produced by Illumination Entertainment founder/CEO Chris Meledandri and Mario creator/living Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still playing in theaters (click here for tickets!), or else available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms without the bells and whistles of the "Power Up" Edition. We're still waiting for details on when the film will hit Peacock.

