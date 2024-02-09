Your Ultimate Christopher Nolan Binge Guide: From Oppenheimer to The Dark Knight

Oppenheimer, the latest epic film from writer/director Christopher Nolan, is finally hitting streaming. The historical epic about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in creating the atomic bomb hits Peacock February 16, just in time for more fans to catch it before it contends for multiple Oscars in March.

But Oppenheimer isn't the only major Nolan hit on Peacock. In celebration of the film's arrival, and its triumph as one of the biggest and most acclaimed movies of 2023, the streaming service has also added several other major Nolan releases, giving you all the resources you need to put together a massive marathon of the director's films ahead of what might be his first Oscar for Best Director. So, from early successes to more recent triumphs, here's our guide to all the Christopher Nolan films you can enjoy on Peacock this month.

For More on Christopher Nolan:

If You Love Oppenheimer, You Need to Revisit Memento

What's Next for Christopher Nolan After Oppenheimer?

Why There Are No Deleted Scenes in Oppenheimer

A Binge Guide to All the Christopher Nolan Films Streaming on Peacock

Memento (2000)

Nolan's breakthrough film, co-written with his brother Jonathan, is a whodunit with a major conceptual twist. It follows a man (Guy Pearce) with anterograde amnesia, which means he is unable to form new memories and must mark his discoveries with tattoos and Polaroid photos, as he searches for revenge over the murder of his wife. Along the way, he finds a tangled web of interests and deceit, and ends up forced to question the true nature of his motives. Structurally ambitious and tense, it's a perfect introduction to Nolan's work, and a great way to kick off a marathon.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Batman Begins (2005)

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/neY2xVmOfUM?si=e_qk6gNoDCnWQeUI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Just five years after Memento, and with only his fourth feature as a director, Nolan was called upon to revamp the Batman franchise, which started a chain of events that would shift superhero films forever. An origin story full of classic Batman moments, Batman Begins is also a tremendously entertaining action film and character drama that delivers the superhero goods while building a world Nolan and company would continue to grow over the course of an entire trilogy. Few superhero films have ever served as a better calling card.

Watch it here on Peacock!

The Dark Knight (2008)

Nolan followed up Batman Begins with a film many still consider to be the best comic book movie ever produced. Continuing the events of the first film, The Dark Knight presents Batman (Christian Bale) with yet another major challenge, this time from The Joker (Heath Ledger), as he tries to protect his city while also realizing that he might be part of a larger existential problem. Everything about the film is bigger than Batman Begins, but the personal stakes are just as resonant, creating a superhero masterpiece from Nolan and company.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Inception (2010)

Even in the midst of his Batman work, Nolan was still churning out other material, and one of his most celebrated original stories arrived with Inception. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Leonard DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy, the film tells the story of a group of master thieves who also design and manipulate human dreams, and their effort to pull off the most daring job of their careers. That premise means that it's an absolute visual feast, but it's also full of humor, suspense, and some fascinating implications about our own imaginations.

Watch it here on Peacock!

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Nolan wrapped up his Batman trilogy with this epic, operatic clash of titans, pitting Batman against none other than Bane (Tom Hardy) in a showdown for the fate of Gotham City. The most divisive of the films in the trilogy, it's also arguably the most ambitious, full of huge setpiece moments, amazingly high stakes, and of course an attempt to send off Batman in a way that no other film had attempted before.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Dunkirk (2017)

Nolan's first pure historical drama, Dunkirk depicts the mass retreat of British soldiers from the European mainland in 1940, and does it in ways that will dazzle and leave you on the edge of your seat. Again, Nolan pulls together a huge ensemble cast that includes Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance and more to tell the story from multiple perspectives, weaving narratives together and playing with the nature of time in ways that feel ambitious even for him. The result is an absolute nail-biter of a film that will leave you breathless.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Oppenheimer (2023)

Whether you start or end your Nolan marathon with his latest film, Oppenheimer is a clear must-see. An epic that also manages to be a gripping character study and incisive critique of American ambitions in the mid-20th century, it's anchored by a tremendous central performance from Murphy and filled out by another massive Nolan ensemble. No wonder it's been nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on Peacock beginning February 16!