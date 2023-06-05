Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Gives TikTok a Sneak Peek at Explosive World War II Thriller

While Christopher Nolan usually likes to play things pretty close to the vest, the filmmaker recently provided a rare glimpse behind the curtain of his new movie, Oppenheimer, during a special visit from TikTok influencer Reece Feldman (aka @guywithamoviecamera). Spending the day with Nolan, Feldman got a crash course on the type of celluloid used to capture the World War II thriller.

"We shoot on 70 millimeter. The other film that we use is 70 millimeter IMAX," the director explains below. "It's the highest-quality imaging format ever devised. It gives you an incredible sense of immersion in the image ... It fills your peripheral vision. It immerses you in the image. The clarity, the crispness — it is the gold standard. It is the closest to reproducing the world the way that your eye sees it."

Nolan also showed off an IMAX 70mm print of the 3-hour, 9-minute historical epic that is so large, it purportedly comprises 11 miles of film for one screening. In addition, the director's main base of operations features a large countdown board, ticking down the months, days, hours, minutes, and even seconds to the project's wide theatrical debut on July 21. "[It] makes me a little nervous, but nice to be reminded of how much we've got to do in the time we have," he said with a little over a month to go.

Watch Christopher Nolan explain how IMAX helped shape Oppenheimer

The film follows scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, as he and his Manhattan Project team race against the Nazis in an effort to build the first atomic bomb and end the Second World War. Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Josh Peck, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Hartnett, Matthew Modine, and Kenneth Branagh co-star.

We'll get to see Oppenheimer in all its high-resolution glory when the film hits the big screen Friday, July 21. Click here for tickets!