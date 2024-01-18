Chucky Reveals His Inner Mean Girl with Hilarious "Burn Book" Entries

As per usual, Chucky shows he has a finger on the cultural pulse.

How do we know it wasn't Chucky who pushed Regina George in front of that bus? That totally sounds like something he'd do.

With a new Mean Girls film playing in theaters, the killer doll with his own hit show (now streaming on Peacock!) decided to get in on the cliquey fun by posting his very own Burn Book, a tome chock full of malicious gossip and straight-up insults regarding the people who have gotten on the wrong side of Charles Lee Ray over the years. The list would probably be a lot longer, but the nice guy's victims usually don't stay alive for very long.

At the moment, though, his greatest foes include Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), Devon Sawa (in addition to playing a new character each season, the actor also has an ongoing feud with Chucky), Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), as noted in the Burn Book below, posted to the official SYFY Instagram account.

Chucky Reveals His Own Mean Girls-style Burn Book

Sawa was at a genuine loss for words upon seeing the post, writing. "What the...?" he wrote in the comments section, adding in a middle finger emoji for good measure. Arthur was a little more good-natured about the whole thing, commenting: "Every time I open this app man," accompanied by one crying emoji and one laughing/crying emoji.

When does Season 3 of Chucky return?

The latter half of Chucky's third season will premiere on SYFY and USA Network sometime this year (a specific date has yet to be announced). In the meantime, catch up on the story so far with the first two-and-a-half seasons — streaming on Peacock right now!

Just this week, Chucky landed a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

