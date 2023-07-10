Wanna Play? Chucky And Devon Sawa Bring Their Killer Feud To New Social Media Platform Threads

Social media platforms come and go, but Devon Sawa's public feud with Chucky remains eternal.

Social media platforms come and go, but Devon Sawa's public feud with Chucky remains eternal.

The actor and his killer doll rival took their beef to Threads (Instagram's answer to Twitter) this past weekend, with Chucky gloating that he signed up for the platform ahead of Sawa, latter adding: "Let’s keep it this way." Sawa clapped back in the comments: "F you, toad."

RELATED: A New Nightmare? Chucky Star Devon Sawa Volunteers to Take Over as Freddy Krueger

Rushing to inaugurate his own Threads feed, the actor declared, "I’m in the house. Writing way better stuff than that 3-foot doll." And subsequently posting on his Instagram feed, he announced that Chucky dolls can be purchased for a discounted price at Walmart.

"Look who’s on sale," he wrote in the caption. "@chuckyisreal hey ya little hoe, having a good summer?"

Sawa has very good reason to be salty at Charles Lee Ray. After all, he's been killed twice now in the hit Chucky series on SYFY and USA Network. If the tradition continues — and we really hope it does — viewers can hopefully expect to see the Final Destination alum stepping into the shoes of yet another brand-new character for the upcoming third season (a premiere date has yet to be announced).

Just don't expect him to live to see the end of the season.

Creator and showrunner Don Mancini (longtime writer and curator of the Child's Play franchise) serves as an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe.

The complete first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock. Want more original content in the meantime? Check out Bel-Air, Killing It, A Friend of the Family, Poker Face, Joe vs. Carole, Mrs. Davis, MacGruber, and Based on a True Story.