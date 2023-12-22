Jennifer Tilly & Devon Sawa Wrap on Season 3 — And, of Course, Chucky Has Jokes

Leave it to Charles Lee Ray to turn a tender moment into a callous punchline. Earlier this week, actor Devon Sawa announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was nearing the end of his tenure as President James Collins in Season 3 of Chucky, which is set to return to SYFY and USA Network sometime in the new year.

"When I was a young boy, I used to hide the last few days on set because I knew the minute they’d picture wrap me, id break down and cry," he wrote. "Tomorrow is my last day on Chucky S3, and well, If they cant find me…"

The official Chucky account quoted this poignant message with: "That's the corniest sh*t I've read all year." Mean as all hell? Yes. On-brand for the killer doll? You bet! And judging by the fate of the last several characters Sawa played on the show, something tells us that President Collins is something of a lame duck...if you catch our drift.

Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) also let fans know she had wrapped on the season, with Chucky vowing to take over her dressing room in the comments. When asked if she had any idea how big a role the franchise would play in her career, Tilly replied: "No, lol. I thought it would be one and done. Because, as you know, Tiffany died at the end of Bride of Chucky!" Sawa then chimed in: "And we all love that it wasn’t one and done!!!"

Production on Season 3 resumed late last month following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Jennifer Tilly & Devon Sawa wrap on Season 3 of Chucky

takin over jtâs dressin room asap — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) December 21, 2023

When I was a young boy i used to hide the last few days on set because I knew the minute theyâd picture wrap me, id break down and cry. Tomorrow is my last day on CHUCKY S3, and well, If they cant find meâ¦ — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) December 19, 2023

When does Season 3 of Chucky return?

The latter half of Chucky's third season will premiere on SYFY and USA Network sometime in 2024 (a specific date has yet to be announced). In the meantime, catch up on the story so far with the first two-and-a-half seasons — streaming on Peacock right now!

