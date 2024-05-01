Chucky creator Don Mancini is hoping for Season 4 and already has an idea for what it will be about.

Yes, Chucky Creator Don Mancini Has an Idea for Season 4: "This is Quite Different"

Chucky Season 3 has come to its inevitable, bloody end leaving some of our most beloved heroes and villains in dire and interesting situations. So, naturally, the conversation turns to when (or if) all these burning questions will be resolved.

Chucky (Brad Dourif) escaped the White House by seemingly burning it to the ground. Once again, he’s back in a mint condition Good Guy doll thanks to the toy’s twisted creator, Wendell Wilkins (John Waters), and reunited with his one true love, Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), who is also back to her happiest form in a (modified) Belle doll. While the duo rode off into the sunset with Caroline (Carina Battrick), her sister and her best friends’ souls were trapped in dolls in a fate that’s worse than death in many ways.

There’s a lot going on in the finale of Chucky and fans are dying (pun intended) to know more. However, that will require another season of storytelling from franchise creator Don Mancini. But will it happen?

Will Chucky get a Season 4? Sadly, there’s no news yet on whether Chucky will return for Season 4. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, just that nothing has been confirmed as of yet, meaning now is the time for Chucky fans to cross their fingers and pray to Dambala for more!

Don Mancini has a Chucky Season 4 idea

As diehard fans of the franchise already know, the horror creator has no shortage of ideas that he’s excited to bring to life in the world of Chucky. He’s previously discussed doing an animated show, more movies and even a stage musical. So, in a recent interview with SYFY WIRE, we couldn’t help but ask if he has plans for Season 4 should he get the green light.

“Of course,” he said. “Several.”

“You know, that’s one of the nice things about having worked on a franchise for going on 40 years. I spend a lot of time thinking about it,” he added. “So, I have a lot of as yet unrealized ideas and situations and new characters and relationships. So, you know, I don’t want to say too much… I have an idea for Season 4 if we get it — fingers crossed — that I'm really excited about. I think it would represent yet another sort of left turn as we always try to make it. This is quite different. And that’s, I think, one of the ways that we keep it fresh.”

If you were hoping for details about what Mancini has in mind, don’t hold your breath. It seems he’s only shared these ideas with a handful of people close to him and the series. Among those people are series stars Brad Dourif and his daughter, Fiona, who plays Nica Pierce.

“I can’t wait for the next, which, incidentally, if we wind up doing it, it’s going to be the best yet,” Dourif recently told SYFY WIRE in a different interview. “I don’t get that excited that often, but boy, this thing could be great!”

Fiona added: “The pitch is so good for Season 4!”

As for whether or not we’ll be able to see any of these ideas come to life, fans will just have to wait and see.

