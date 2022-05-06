'Cobra Kai' confirms September return as Terry Silver conquers the Valley in first Netflix teaser

Things aren't looking too good for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the first teaser trailer for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. The hit follow-up series to The Karate Kid film franchise which will officially premiere on Netflix Friday, Sep. 9. "EXCITING NEWS!" tweeted Macchio. "Our New Year’s tradition just got bumped up a few months."

"Christmas is coming early this year!" echoed co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer Jon Hurwitz. "Consider yourself teased…"

Having lost the 51st Annual All Valley Karate Championship to the fighters of Cobra Kai dojo, the enemies-turned-friends at the heart of the story are forced to close down their own martial arts training business. Now under the leadership of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — taking over as the main antagonist from the now-incarcerated John Kreese (Martin Kove) — Cobra Kai reigns supreme, expanding its tendrils all across town.

"All I can say is Season 5 is incredible," Ian Griffith teased of the upcoming episodes while speaking to Extra TV earlier this year. "Season 4 blew my socks off [and] Season 5 is again, 'How do these guys do it?' It is next level — emotionally, physically, everything. It's just wonderful."

Check out the teaser below:

The only way to put a stop to Silver's growing influence is to "cut the head off the snake," says Daniel, who's got the support of his opponent from his Karate Kid Part II, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto). It's unclear what that means. Surely, they're not contemplating murder...are they?

"Daniel, who we find at the ultimate depth of his loss, is feeling defeated and feeling like he made a deal with the devil. He’s realizing that to allow Miyagi-Do to be extinguished this way doesn’t sit well," co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer Josh Heald explained shortly after the Season 4 premiere. "There are times where the fight has to change, and what better moment than for Chozen to come back into this story and to lean into that part of Miyagi-Do. Chozen is somebody who ties into the more aggressive past where fighting wasn’t about a contest, it was about life and death. He still feels like he owes Daniel some help, and he wants to make amends even though Daniel has forgiven him. From that alone, I feel like audiences can infer the energy with which Season 5 is going to begin."

Meanwhile, Johnny heads down to Mexico to search for Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who is currently on the hunt for his long-lost father.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai lands on Netflix Friday, Sep. 9.

