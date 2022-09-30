Six seasons and... 'Community' movie officially moving forward with Dan Harmon at Peacock

(l-r) Donald Glover as Troy, Alison Brie as Annie, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Danny Pudi as Abed, Chevy Chase as Pierce in Community Season 1 Episode 11

(l-r) Donald Glover as Troy, Alison Brie as Annie, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Danny Pudi as Abed, Chevy Chase as Pierce in Community Season 1 Episode 11 Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

We have some Dean-tastic news to share with you, dear readers! The war cry of "Six seasons and a movie!" among the Community fandom was not in vain — we're going back to Greendale Community College! A feature-length project based upon the hit NBC sitcom is finally moving forward at Peacock, the streaming service announced Friday. "From the TV series that predicted its own movie, comes the least predictable movie of a TV series that referenced a lot of movies and TV," reads the official logline.

Series creator Dan Harmon provided an update on the film over the summer, stating that an outline exists for the script. The only real obstacle standing the way of production was getting the original cast members — pretty much all of whom are now mega-stars in their own right — back together for one last study group session. "It’s happening!" exclaimed Yvette Nicole Brown (who plays the character of Shirley) on Twitter. "Congrats, Community fans! You guys did this!"

It looks like everyone — save for Chevy Chase, whose character was killed off in Season 5 — is on board: Nicole Brown, Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Donald Glover (Troy Barnes), Alison Brie (Annie Edison), Jim Rash (Dean Pelton), and Ken Jeong (Ben Chang). Harmon will pen the screenplay with fellow Community alum, Andrew Guest. The duo will also serve as executive producers with McHale, Russ Krasnoff, and Gary Foster

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

Check out the announcement below:

"Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast. We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show.” added Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“This franchise is the very definition of community,” concluded Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We’re excited to bring the band back together and continue the journey of these beloved characters.”

Peacock has yet to announce an official premiere date for the project — currently titled Community: The Movie — but fans can catch up on the full series when all six seasons of the original series arrive on the platform in the near future.