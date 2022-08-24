Never give up on six seasons and a movie! Dan Harmon says outline written for 'Community' film

“It still doesn't mean there's going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one.”

The geeky NBC sitcom that spawned an entire slice of entertainment as we know it is definitely still on track for its own feature film — it just won’t be, like, tomorrow, says Community creator Dan Harmon.

In a fresh status update this week on the long-gestating Community movie, Harmon offered up some encouraging news for fans, though he was quick to temper it with a side helping of patience: "How about this for a concrete thing? There is an outline for it. There's a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that's how real it is,” he explained to Newsweek.

An outline and a pitch sounds like definite progress beyond the project’s status a year ago, when Harmon confessed he was still struggling to solve the “philosophical” dilemma of catching up with a batch of grown-ups years after their six-season quest for conquering community college came to an end in 2015. The anticipation has been built in almost from the start: Fans have adopted the “#sixseasonsandamovie” meme, spawned from a Season 2 episode, as a social media rallying cry, fueled further by the semi-serious “…And a movie” tease that ended the show in the title card that closed out the series finale.

Community ended up being the hilarious proving ground for creative talent and stars who’ve gone on to blockbuster careers: Avengers masterminds the Russo brothers honed their comedic chops directing several episodes of the show, while Harmon, of course, would go on to co-create Rick and Morty with Justin Roiland.

The series nurtured a ton of acting awesomeness in front of the camera, too: Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, and Ken Jeong are all Community graduates (so to speak), alongside established stars Joel McHale and Chevy Chase (who might be the toughest callback of them all, thanks to his less-than-pleasant early departure from the series).

With so many Community alums deep in their own careers, you’d think getting the gang back together might be a daunting challenge as the show’s sign-off creeps closer and closer to the ten-year mark. But most of the cast has expressed fan levels of excitement at the idea of reuniting for a movie — though Harmon cautions it’s still a work in progress.

“The fan that Instagrams every day about Community, how can you tell them, ‘Yes, it's definitely going to happen, but it may be between one and eight years from now — which is how the industry works, especially when you factor in pandemics and whatnot,” he told Newsweek, before signaling that the film’s outline finally does exist.

“That's probably enough that'll make people mad when [there's nothing] a year from now,” he admitted, before delivering an assuring shot of conviction: “It still doesn't mean there's going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one.”

