'Chucky, 'The Black Phone,' 'Nope,' 'The Batman' & more land Critics Choice Super Awards nominations
The Critics Choice Super Awards are coming, and they're honoring the year's best genre films and shows.
Awards season is upon us, which means for many genre fans it's a time to be reminded that many of their favorite films don't get enough love from the major awards bodies. Sure, genre films always get technical awards, and a few even break through to big categories, but sometimes it feels like sci-fi, fantasy, and horror get left out in the cold far too often.
That's where the Critics Choice Association, and their Critics Choice Super Awards, come in.
Launched three years ago, the Critics Choice Super Awards seek to honor the very best in sci-fi, fantasy, action and horror storytelling across both film and television, which means each year around this time we're treated to a list of nominees that includes the best genre cinema has to offer. On Wednesday, the Super Awards announced their 2023 nominees, honoring the best films and TV projects of 2022, and it's a who's who of great genre work from the past year.
Leading the pack this year with the most nominations of any film or show overall is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which landed six noms in the Superhero Movie section of the awards, including Best Superhero Movie, acting nods for Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and Zoe Kravitz, and a Best Villain nomination for Dano's Riddler. Not far behind was Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with five nominations including Best Superhero Movie, Best Villain for Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and acting nods for Huerta, Angela Bassett, and Letitia Wright. Current Academy Awards contender Everything Everywhere All At Once was also well-represented with four nominations, as was Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Bullet Train. Other major players on the genre movie front included Nope (3 nominations), Pearl (3 nominations), RRR (3 nominations), The Black Phone (2 nominations), and Prey (2 nominations).
On the TV side of things, we got a four-way tie for most nominations between Evil, The Boys, House of the Dragon, and What We Do in the Shadows, all of which garnered four nominations across their respective categories. Hot on their heels were Interview with the Vampire, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Andor, Cobra Kai, Doom Patrol, Peacemaker, and Wednesday, all with three nominations each. Other key nominees included Werewolf by Night, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Stranger Things, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and, of course, SYFY's own Chucky, which landed nods for Best Horror Series and Best Villain.
You can check out the full list of nominees below or on the Critics Choice website. The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards will be announced March 16.
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Bullet Train
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Woman King
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Ram Charan – RRR
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Joey King – Bullet Train
Joey King – The Princess
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
DC League of Super-Pets
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Thor: Love and Thunder
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Paul Dano – The Batman
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Barbarian
The Black Phone
Pearl
Smile
Speak No Evil
X
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone
Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Rory Kinnear – Men
Justin Long – Barbarian
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Jessie Buckley – Men
Aisha Dee – Sissy
Anna Diop - Nanny
Mia Goth – Pearl
Rebecca Hall – Resurrection
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nope
The Northman
Prey
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Colin Farrell – After Yang
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Karen Gillan – Dual
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Keke Palmer – Nope
Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Paul Dano – The Batman
Mia Goth – Pearl
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joey King – Bullet Train
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Mark Rylance – Bones and All
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Kung Fu
Reacher
Tulsa King
Vikings: Valhalla
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai
Alan Ritchson – Reacher
Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King
William Zabka – Cobra Kai
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Olivia Liang – Kung Fu
Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence
Helen Mirren – 1923
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
The Boys
Doom Patrol
Ms. Marvel
Peacemaker
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Werewolf by Night
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
John Cena – Peacemaker
Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Antony Starr – The Boys
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Erin Moriarty – The Boys
Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Chucky
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Evil
The Walking Dead
Wednesday
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Mike Colter – Evil
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Katja Herbers – Evil
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Christina Ricci – Wednesday
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Andor
For All Mankind
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Diego Luna – Andor
Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Adam Scott – Severance
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Sissy Spacek – Night Sky
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight
Brad Dourif – Chucky
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Antony Starr – The Boys
Michael Emerson – Evil
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night