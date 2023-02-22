'Chucky, 'The Black Phone,' 'Nope,' 'The Batman' & more land Critics Choice Super Awards nominations

Awards season is upon us, which means for many genre fans it's a time to be reminded that many of their favorite films don't get enough love from the major awards bodies. Sure, genre films always get technical awards, and a few even break through to big categories, but sometimes it feels like sci-fi, fantasy, and horror get left out in the cold far too often.

That's where the Critics Choice Association, and their Critics Choice Super Awards, come in.

RELATED: Oscars 2023: Genre films score big with noms for 'The Fabelmans,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' and more

Launched three years ago, the Critics Choice Super Awards seek to honor the very best in sci-fi, fantasy, action and horror storytelling across both film and television, which means each year around this time we're treated to a list of nominees that includes the best genre cinema has to offer. On Wednesday, the Super Awards announced their 2023 nominees, honoring the best films and TV projects of 2022, and it's a who's who of great genre work from the past year.

Leading the pack this year with the most nominations of any film or show overall is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which landed six noms in the Superhero Movie section of the awards, including Best Superhero Movie, acting nods for Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and Zoe Kravitz, and a Best Villain nomination for Dano's Riddler. Not far behind was Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with five nominations including Best Superhero Movie, Best Villain for Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and acting nods for Huerta, Angela Bassett, and Letitia Wright. Current Academy Awards contender Everything Everywhere All At Once was also well-represented with four nominations, as was Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Bullet Train. Other major players on the genre movie front included Nope (3 nominations), Pearl (3 nominations), RRR (3 nominations), The Black Phone (2 nominations), and Prey (2 nominations).

On the TV side of things, we got a four-way tie for most nominations between Evil, The Boys, House of the Dragon, and What We Do in the Shadows, all of which garnered four nominations across their respective categories. Hot on their heels were Interview with the Vampire, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Andor, Cobra Kai, Doom Patrol, Peacemaker, and Wednesday, all with three nominations each. Other key nominees included Werewolf by Night, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Stranger Things, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and, of course, SYFY's own Chucky, which landed nods for Best Horror Series and Best Villain.

You can check out the full list of nominees below or on the Critics Choice website. The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards will be announced March 16.

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Bullet Train

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King



BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Ram Charan – RRR

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR



BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Joey King – Bullet Train

Joey King – The Princess



BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DC League of Super-Pets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder



BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Paul Dano – The Batman

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Robert Pattinson – The Batman



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian

The Black Phone

Pearl

Smile

Speak No Evil

X



BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone

Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Rory Kinnear – Men

Justin Long – Barbarian



BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Jessie Buckley – Men

Aisha Dee – Sissy

Anna Diop - Nanny

Mia Goth – Pearl

Rebecca Hall – Resurrection



BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

The Northman

Prey



BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Colin Farrell – After Yang

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman



BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Karen Gillan – Dual

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Keke Palmer – Nope

Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once



BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Paul Dano – The Batman

Mia Goth – Pearl

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joey King – Bullet Train

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Kung Fu

Reacher

Tulsa King

Vikings: Valhalla



BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King

William Zabka – Cobra Kai



BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence

Helen Mirren – 1923

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone



BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

The Boys

Doom Patrol

Ms. Marvel

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Werewolf by Night



BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

John Cena – Peacemaker

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Antony Starr – The Boys



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel



BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Chucky

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evil

The Walking Dead

Wednesday

What We Do in the Shadows



BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire



BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers – Evil

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Christina Ricci – Wednesday



BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things



BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Diego Luna – Andor

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Adam Scott – Severance

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon



BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Sissy Spacek – Night Sky



BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight

Brad Dourif – Chucky

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Antony Starr – The Boys

Michael Emerson – Evil

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night