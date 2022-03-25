The Faroe Islands is some place to die: Daniel Craig's James Bond gets his own gravestone

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die, came out last year, and the Faroe Islands — t​​he location for the movie’s memorable villain’s lair — is marking the end of Daniel Craig’s time as Bond with a proper gravestone.

Time Out first reported the story and has an image of the monument on their website. The stone was unveiled by the Prime Minister of the Faroes and resides next to the nation’s well-known Kallur lighthouse. Its simple epitaph reads: “In Memory of James Bond, 1962-2021.”

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for No Time to Die are buried below!**

Those who’ve seen No Time to Die know that Craig’s Bond did, indeed, have the time to perish. The film ends with 007 getting blown up in the villain’s lair, which resided in real life on the craggy cliffs of the Faroe Islands. The Faroe government’s installation of the gravestone is likely part of the country’s efforts to encourage tourism about their role in the Bond franchise. It’s also a nice send-off to Craig’s time as Bond, as this is quite definitively his final time as 007.

We don’t know yet who will take over as the next 007, though it’s a safe bet that someone will soon. In the meantime, Amazon is already taking advantage of its recent acquisition of the Bond franchise and has announced a Bond-related non-scripted show called 007’s Road to a Millions, where teams of two compete against each other in a race around the world. It’s not clear how many Bond references there will be in this reality show, but it sounds like the teams will stop at locales we’ve seen in the Bond films. Perhaps a visit to the Faroe Islands could be in order?

Whatever the future holds for Bond, however, it’s nice to know that there’s some place in the world one can visit and pay respects to Daniel Craig’s Bond legacy.