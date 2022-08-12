'Nope' star Daniel Kaluuya fires back at Logan Paul's criticism of Jordan Peele film: 'What's he done in cinema?'

Nope star Daniel Kaluuya has addressed Logan Paul's 13-tweet critique of the latest Jordan Peele film (now playing). Shortly after the movie opened in late July, Paul offered up his two cents on social media, pointing out a number of problems he had with the story and concluding that it felt like the writer-director had tried and failed "to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure, and cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me."

Kaluuya — who headlines the genre project alongside Keke Palmer (Lightyear), Brandon Perea (The OA), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), and Michael Wincott (The Crow) — was recently asked for his thoughts on Paul's takeaway while appearing on the Capital Breakfast radio show in the U.K.

“Why is his opinion top of the tree? Everyone’s entitled to their opinion … [but] what’s he done in cinema?" he asked of the social media influencer turned professional boxer. "Imagine if they asked me about Eric Clapton…You know what it’s like? It’s like the Dave Chapelle joke. I think it’s about 9/11 and he goes, ‘Let’s ask Ja Rule.’ … I’ll take everyone’s opinion on. I’ll listen to it, but I’m just going, ‘I don’t know why you’re over everybody else because you’re just a brother that’s talking about stuff…’

The actor said he'd be amenable to "a sit down" with Paul before reversing his stance. "Would I have a sit down with him? No, that actually defeats the point. No, I won’t sit down with him. But yeah, he’s entitled to his opinion. He can say what he wants. I’ll have a look at [the tweets], but I just don’t know why…he’s just Logan Paul."

Written, directed, and produced by Peele, Nope follows OJ and Emerald Haywood (played by Kaluuya and Palmer), the owners and operators of a Hollywood horse-training business who hope to strike it rich with undeniable proof of a strange alien entity lurking in the skies above their home out in the middle of the California desert.

"It's about suspense and bringing fear to things that are just naturally everywhere," Kaluuya explained to the Capital Breakfast crew. He half-joked that he hasn't been able to look at clouds the same way since production wrapped — a reference to the UFO's proclivity for hiding inside stationary clouds. "So then someone can take it after [watching] the film and go, 'Oh my God, yeah, that cloud [hasn't moved].' Feel a level of tension. That's what I think Jordan's gift is."

Arriving on international screens this week, Nope is now playing in North American theaters everywhere. The film — which currently holds a fresh 82 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes — recently crossed $100 million in ticket sales at the domestic box office. Get Out and Us racked up a respective $176 million and $175 million domestically.