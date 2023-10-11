Halloween Ends Director David Gordon Green Defends "Divisive" Conclusion to Haddonfield Trilogy

No matter how you feel about it, Halloween Ends was always the story Green wanted to tell.

David Gordon Green is sticking by Halloween Ends — no matter what.

The filmmaker recently defended the "divisive" conclusion to his Haddonfield trilogy during a guest appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, emphasizing that the third movie was always the story he wanted to tell when he set out to reboot the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Fans, meanwhile, seem to be split right down the middle. Some viewers embrace Halloween Ends' bold decision to pass the serial killer mantle over to a new character (Rohan Campbell's Corey Cunninghman) and explore the broader concept of evil itself, while others flat-out reject it.

RELATED: 'Halloween Ends': John Carpenter says he and fellow composers had to do 'everything differently'

David Gordon Green defends "divisive" Halloween Ends

"People can feel the way they want to," Green added. "I was so excited to tell that story. I'm thrilled with the outcome of it ... You can look at my first film [George Washington], which was really critically well-received and you couldn't ask for a better introduction. But it was rejected from Sundance and nobody went to the box office and it made very little money and it had another life when Criterion Collection picked it up. So my whole career I'm up and down and depressed and exhilarated."

Danny McBride, who co-wrote the screenplay and produced the film, touched on the matter earlier this year, stating:

"All three of these movies was really David Green’s sort of brainchild. He had a very distinct idea of what he wanted to do with this. And I just felt lucky that he brought me along for the ride to help him where I could and to try to give him anything I could on it. And when he told me his pitch for focusing on this Corey character, I thought that it was cool. I thought it was a smart take on it. I thought that it was a way to avoid repetition and sort of explore something a little different and still tying it into what Halloween’s ultimately about.”

Despite the recency of the Halloween trilogy, plans are currently in motion to bring the Halloween IP to the small screen, with A24 and Miramax in the midst of a heated bidding war for the rights.

Green's latest horror effort — The Exorcist: Believer (the start of a new trilogy produced by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse) — is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to pick up tickets!

Halloween (2018) is currently streaming on Peacock.