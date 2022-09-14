David Harbour zooms out of Hawkins with 'Violent Night' poster & lead in Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Turismo'

Jim Hopper is quite busy, post-Stranger Things 4, and if you're naughty, he'll stick a lump of coal right where the sun don't shine. And no, we don't mean the chimney. Universal Pictures has debuted the official key art for Violent Night, in which David Harbour plays a badass version of Santa Claus who takes on a group of armed mercenaries attempting to rob a wealthy estate. Think Die Hard, but instead of John McClane kicking butt and taking names, it's the jolliest guy in all of the North Pole. Yippee Ki Yay!

Set to hold its world premiere at New York Comic Con next month, the film — directed by Dead Snow vet, Tommy Wirkola — also features John Leguizamo (John Wick), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise). Sonic the Hedgehog co-writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller penned the screenplay. Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella are producers under their 87North banner, which gave us such quality action titles as Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The film rides a one horse open sleigh exclusively into theaters on Dec. 2.

Check out the key art below:

VIOLENT NIGHT Photo: Universal Pictures

But wait! There's more! The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Harbour will star in director Neill Blomkamp's upcoming Gran Turismo film, which adapts both the best-selling video game franchise, as well as a true story of professional racing. Hailing from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, the project is described as "the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver." Harbour will get behind the wheel as a retired driver who teaches the young protagonist how to feel the need for speed.

“As one of PlayStation’s longest standing and most beloved franchises, it’s great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring Gran Turismo to life in an exciting way,” producer Asad Qizilbash said in a statement provided to THR. “We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver.”

Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti are also producers. Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi is an executive producer with Jason Hall (American Sniper). The latter shares script credit with Zach Baylin (King Richard). The title marks Blomkamp's first major studio feature since 2015's Chappie.

The movie is slated to burn rubber on the big screen Aug. 11, 2023.

